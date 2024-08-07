Members of the INDIA Bloc protested at Parliament demanding justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 just before the final. The demonstration took place in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament.

INDIA bloc leaders protested outside Makar Dwar/ Screengrab

Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification: INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament

Members of the INDIA Bloc protested at Parliament on Wednesday, demanding justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 just hours before the final. The demonstration was held in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament, reported ANI.

NCP MP Praful Patel expressed shock and dismay over Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification, condemning the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and urging the Indian government and Indian Olympic Association to forcefully oppose the decision, the ANI report stated.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "It is very shocking and disturbing news that she has been disqualified... All sports federations including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cannot have these kinds of yardsticks... How can you disqualify someone at the final stage? This is shocking and surprising. The Government of India and the Indian Olympic Association should take this up strongly with the IOC and put a big question mark on the way the IOC itself is operating and the way this entire Olympics is being conducted."

According to the news agency report, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for exceeding the weight limit, dealing a major setback to India's wrestling prospects. Phogat was scheduled to compete against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the Gold Medal. Despite the Indian team's efforts, Phogat weighed just over 50 kilograms.

The Indian Olympic contingent issued a statement confirming Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification and requesting privacy for Phogat. The statement also mentioned the team's intention to focus on ongoing competitions, the report added.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement was cited in the ANI report.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called the judgement on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification disappointing and requested it be examined for possible collusion.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi consoled Phogat, complimenting her resilience and encouraging her to recover stronger. He also phoned Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha to discuss all alternatives for addressing Phogat's disqualification, including a robust protest if it could help her cause, the ANI report stated quoting its sources.

Meanwhile, IOA President PT Usha expressed dismay at Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification and promised her that the association, the government, and the country would fully support her. She revealed that the Wrestling Federation of India had filed an appeal with the United World Wrestling (UWW) and was fiercely pursuing the matter.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the issue in Parliament, noting that the IOA had filed a strong protest with the UWW and that Phogat had been supplied with all necessary facilities, including personal staff.

"Today her weight was found 50 kg 100 grams and she was disqualified. The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris, the Prime Minister spoke to her and asked her to take necessary action... The government provided every facility to her including personal staff," Mandaviya said per the ANI report.