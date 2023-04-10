Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Violation of Chinas territorial sovereignty Chinese FM spokesperson opposes Shahs Arunachal Visit

‘Violation of China’s territorial sovereignty’: Chinese FM spokesperson opposes Shah’s Arunachal Visit

Updated on: 10 April,2023 04:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh to launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border, during a two-day visit on April 10-11

‘Violation of China’s territorial sovereignty’: Chinese FM spokesperson opposes Shah’s Arunachal Visit

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday, April 10, firmly opposed India’s home minister Amit Shah's visit to a village along the India-China border.


“The minister’s visit has violated China’s territorial sovereignty & China firmly opposes it as the region of Zangnan is China's territory,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said while responding to a question on the minister’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.



The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh to launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border, during a two-day visit on April 10-11.


While addressing a gathering, Amit Shah claimed that Arunachal is mentioned in Vedas and Puranas. He further said that Kibithoo is "India’s first village, not last village."

Also read: China sends warships, warplanes toward Taiwan after Tsai's US trip

A week ago, on April 2, the Chinese government said it would “standardise” the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

It released a list of the 11 places along with a map that showed parts of Arunachal Pradesh instead as inside what they mentioned as Zangnan, the southern Tibetan region.

Reports said that the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs also  included a town close to Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

Do you practice ecotourism?
amit shah china india arunachal pradesh national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK