Violence and arson were reported from around five locations on the outskirts of the main Ganda Twisa market.

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Violence erupts in Tripura: Homes and shops torched x 00:00

Many houses and shops were either looted or set ablaze after violence erupted in Tripura's Ganda Twisa subdivision (formerly known as Gandacherra) under the Dhalai district following the death of a tribal youth on July 12. Violence and arson were reported from around five locations on the outskirts of the main Ganda Twisa market. IG Law and Order, Tripura Police, Soumitra Dhar, and the Superintendent of Police have been camping in the area since Friday night. Additional security forces have been deployed since Saturday morning to prevent further escalation of the violence.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Subdivisional Magistrate of Ganda Twisa, Chandra Joy Reang, said, "According to the preliminary survey, incidents of arson have been reported from multiple locations within the jurisdiction of the subdivision. We have formed two teams for damage assessment, comprising the Deputy Collector, Magistrate, and Tehsildars. These teams are on the ground inspecting and assessing the losses incurred by the people." He said that as per the preliminary survey report, six houses were set ablaze in the 20-card area.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At Narayanpur, 11 shops were torched, and one shop was looted. In the 33 KV area, two shops were torched. At MR Das Para, three shops were looted, and two motorcycles were set on fire. In the 30-card area, 12 houses were set on fire. In the 7-card area, 20 shops suffered damage. At Durgapur, one house, one motorcycle, and a four-wheeler were set on fire. We have successfully contained further escalation of the violence with prompt action from the administration. However, we are waiting for the final report," he added.

Regarding the incident on Friday night, he said, "It was a very unfortunate incident, even though we had taken measures. We imposed prohibitory orders under the new law, BNSS section 163, and clamped a curfew in advance. Adequate forces arrived. The SP of the district has been camping here since Friday, and the IG of Law and Order also arrived last night. The DM and Collector of Dhalai district are monitoring the situation from Ambassa, the district headquarters. All of our forces are deployed in vulnerable and sensitive locations. Despite that, the situation went out of control in some places. We are leaving no stone unturned to restore normalcy."

Meanwhile, the attacks have left many families of non-tribal origin incurring huge financial losses. In some places, residential houses were ransacked. Shops, motorcycles, cattle, and other valuable items were either vandalized or destroyed in the violence. One of the victims of the violence is Archana Chowdhury. Her mud-walled house was destroyed by assailants who entered their locality on Friday evening.

Narrating her ordeal, Chowdhury said, "We heard that a youth was thrashed at a local fair, and since then, the situation started to worsen. He was shifted to GB Pant Hospital, Agartala, where he died. We heard the news of his death while at the MGNREGA work site. Soon after, all of us returned home and stayed there the whole day. At around 7:30 p.m., the violence started and continued till 3 o'clock in the morning. We returned home in the morning to find our houses destroyed and packs of ripe paddy burnt to ashes."

Another victim of the violence is Parimal Das. His cattle shed was torched by the attackers, leaving 10 out of 11 cows dead. He said his cows were burnt alive. "We didn't know anything. Motorcycle and car-borne miscreants came Friday night and set our home on fire. We had 11 cows in the shed, only one calf survived. The losses I have suffered would exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. We urge the government to support us in this time of need," he told ANI.

He said they were at another house when the attackers entered their property, leaving no time to release the cows. It should be noted that the violence erupted after the death of Parameshwar Reang, a resident of Ganda Twisa subdivision. He was attacked at a local fair and suffered grave injuries on July 7. He died on July 12. All four accused persons involved in the attack have already been arrested.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever