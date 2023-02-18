Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Want full transparency no sealed names SC on Adani row

Want full transparency, no sealed names: SC on Adani row

Updated on: 18 February,2023 10:29 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Observing that it wanted “full transparency for protection of investors”, the SC also ruled out the possibility of any sitting judge overseeing the functioning of the proposed panel

Want full transparency, no sealed names: SC on Adani row

CJI D Y Chandrachud. File pic/PTI


The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept in a sealed cover the Centre’s suggestion on a proposed panel of experts for strengthening regulatory measures for stock markets in the wake of the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations. Observing that it wanted “full transparency for protection of investors”, the SC also ruled out the possibility of any sitting judge overseeing the functioning of the proposed panel.


Also Read: Adani mess will weaken Modi, says George Soros



“In case we take your suggestions from sealed cover, it automatically means the other party won’t know. We want full transparency for the protection of investors. We will form a committee. There will be a sense of confidence in the court,” said the bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. “Sitting (SC) judges can hear the matter,” it added.


On February 10, the SC had said the interest of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani Group stocks rout and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts headed by a former judge to look at strengthening the regulatory mechanism.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

supreme court Gautam Adani national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK