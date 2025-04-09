"I want to tell the people from the minority community that I know that you are pained by the Waqf Amendment Act but have faith that there will be no divide and rule in Bengal. You should give the message of live and let live, said WB CM Mamata Banerjee while speaking at the Navkar Mahamantra Divas program

Mamata Banerjee has urged Muslim community not to get provoked over Waqf Act. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Waqf Act: Mamata Banerjee urges Muslims not to be provoked x 00:00

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that there will be "no divide and rule" in the State under her watch. She further said that people from the Muslim community are "pained" by the Waqf Act and urged them not to be swayed by the political provocation, the ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to tell the people from the minority community that I know that you are pained by the Waqf Amendment Act but have faith that there will be no divide and rule in Bengal. You should give the message of live and let live," Mamata Banerjee said while speaking at the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' program, according to the ANI.

"It is our work to give protection to those who are living in Bengal. I appeal to you all that if anyone provokes you politically to assemble, then please don't do it. Please remember that Didi will protect you and your property. If we stay together, then we can conquer the world," she added, as per the PTI.



She said that certain people are trying to tarnish the image of West Bengal.

"Our aim is to unite, not divide. When we stay united, the country will progress. Our policy is to live and let live peacefully. Some people are defaming Bengal, saying that I don't give protection to the Hindu religion in the state. Then who gives protection to all? I must give credit to the minorities in Bengal who also celebrate Hindu festivals in the state. I am proud to say this is Bengal," she said, the news agency reported.

At the same time, the BJP has strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of neglecting law and order when violence broke out in the Jangipur area in the Murshidabad district during Waqf Amendment Act protests.



Meanwhile, West Bengal Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, posted a video on X on Tuesday, reportedly showing footage of the violent confrontations that occurred in the area.

He wrote that certain "anti-social" elements were burning public property, burning police cars and "spreading chaos" in the name of protests.

He also accused the state government of doing "vote bank politics."

Major violence had took place in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Tuesday during protests against the Waqf Act, with violent clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

(With ANI inputs)