People across India marked the Holika Dahan with bonfires and sacred rituals, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Political leaders and armed forces personnel also participated in the celebrations

As India celebrates the Holi 2025 festival on Friday, communities across the country observed the sacred rituals of the Holika Dahan on Thursday evening with traditional bonfires.

Visuals from several states, including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, showcased the diverse and unique ways in which citizens observed the festivities on the eve of Holi 2025. The rituals, steeped in cultural significance, symbolise the triumph of good over evil.

In Madhya Pradesh's Sarafa Bazaar, a large mound of cow dung cakes was set on fire, with a statue of Holika placed on top. ANI reports that this eco-friendly alternative is a conscious shift away from the traditional practice of burning wood, reflecting growing environmental awareness.

In West Bengal, devotees were seen performing rituals around the fire, carrying long bamboo sticks over their heads while chanting prayers. The rhythmic movements and chants created a spiritual atmosphere, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural significance of the festival.

Prominent political figures and members of the armed forces also participated in the Holika Dahan celebrations. In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, personnel from the 38th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) offered prasad into the fire as part of the ritual, as per ANI. Similarly, in Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a ceremony at the Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar, where a tall fire was lit to mark the occasion.

In Rajasthan, Chaitanya Raj Singh, a member of the former royal family of Jaisalmer, took part in the festivities. ANI reports that he sang traditional songs, performed prayers, and showered people with gulaal (coloured powder) in a vibrant celebration of tradition.

State leaders were also seen participating in Holika Dahan ceremonies. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the ritual in Gorakhpur, where he was seen showering flower petals on devotees. BJP MP Ravi Kishan was also present at the event. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated the festival at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the Chief Minister. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also performed rituals at their respective residences, as per ANI.

Holika Dahan symbolises the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was granted immunity from fire. She attempted to kill her nephew Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, by sitting with him in a fire. However, the boon failed, and Holika was burnt to ashes while Prahlad remained unharmed, signifying divine protection and the ultimate triumph of faith and righteousness.

