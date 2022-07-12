Breaking News
Watch: Railway staffer performs CPR on man after he collapses in Shatabdi Express

Updated on: 12 July,2022 04:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ajay Rawal, who was travelling from Gandhinagar to Borivali, collapsed in Shatabdi Express and was unable to breathe

Screengrab from the CCTV footage shared by Western Railway


Alert railway staffers averted a major tragedy on Monday after a passenger aboard Shatabdi Express collapsed and was unable to breathe. The condition of the man worsened as the train reached Nadiad railway station.

The passenger, Ajay Rawal, who was travelling with his wife Vandana, from Gandhinagar to Borivali by Shatabdi Express collapsed in the train at around 3:50 pm and was unable to breathe.




Rakesh Mittal, station superintendent of Nadiad railway station, received a control message from the inbound Shatabdi Express about the passenger’s condition who immediately gathered a team and with the help of pointsman Jayesh Medha brought Ajay on the platform. Later, Jayesh Megha gave the unconscious man Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).


Megha was successful in reviving Ajay and he was later rushed to Mahagujarat Hospital in Nadiad for further treatment.

DRM Amit Gupta lauded the efforts of the railway staff and announced that they will be rewarded. 

In a similar incident, a lady RPF constable helped a women passenger who was in labour pain. On July 6, the woman gave birth to a baby girl on platform No. 1 of Diva railway station after RPF constable, Mamta Dangi, helped her with the delivery. Later the woman was admitted to a nearby hospital.

