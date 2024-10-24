Emergency services were summoned to the location to help with the rescue and assure the safety of the remaining workers

Three labourers lost their lives, and seven others were injured when a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labour camp in Pune's Bhosari area on Thursday morning, police reported.

The incident occurred in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, where several workers were swimming beneath a water tank. According to Vasant Pardeshi, Additional Commissioner of Police for Pimpri Chinchwad, the collapse was most likely caused by water pressure, which caused the tank's wall to burst, PTI reported.

"It seems a wall of the water tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to the collapse of the tank," ACP Pardeshi said.

"The labourers who were below the water tank got trapped under the debris," Pardeshi told PTI and added, "Three of them died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital."

According to the news agency report, emergency services were summoned to the location to help with the rescue and assure the safety of the remaining workers.

Labourer killed in construction accident in UP's Saharanpur

On Thursday, authorities said that a construction mishap in the Kutubsher area of this Uttar Pradesh district killed one worker and injured four others.

The event occurred on Wednesday in the village of Unali.

The workmen were using heavy machinery to lift a lintel (roof beam) when the equipment slipped and a section of the beam fell on a wall, causing the wall to collapse on them, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik.

Other workers on the site rescued the five guys and took them to the hospital, where Popeen (22) died during treatment.

Manglik said that an investigation is ongoing. No FIR has been filed in this regard, he stated.

Labourer shot, injured by terrorists in Pulwama, days after terror attack in Ganderbal

On Thursday, terrorists shot and injured a labourer in Pulwama district's Batgund Tral region. This comes only days after a doctor and six construction workers were slain in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal region, reported ANI.

The injured labourer has been identified as Pritam Singh, an Uttar Pradesh resident. Security personnel arrived at the scene after receiving information about the event. Further information is awaited.

