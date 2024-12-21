We may differ in language, religion, attire, but in our hearts we are all Indians: CM Atishi as she participates in Christmas celebrations

CM Atishi emphasized that Christmas is the perfect occasion to remember this culture

Atishi. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attended the annual Christmas and New Year celebration held at the Delhi Assembly complex on Friday. Speaking at the event, CM Atishi said, "Our culture is one of unity in diversity. We may differ in language, religion, attire, but in our hearts, we are all Indians, and we respect everyone."

She added, "Every religion in India gives the message of working for the last person in the line. For the past 10 years, our government has been striving to realize this message and dream across all religions."

While extending Christmas greetings at the event, CM Atishi shared a personal memory, saying, "My parents taught at Delhi University, and we lived on campus. As children, we didn't know what our religion was. We didn't know whether we were Punjabi, Gujarati, or Malayali. Every festival was celebrated on that campus. Diwali was celebrated with as much enthusiasm as Christmas, Eid was celebrated with as much grandeur as Onam. Growing up on that campus, we never felt that I belong to one religion and my neighbour belongs to another."

She continued, "The greatest tragedy of our country today is that we have built walls of religion, caste, and language among ourselves. But the core of our country's culture is not this. Our culture is one of unity in diversity. We may differ in language, religion, attire, but in our hearts, we are all Indians, and we respect everyone."

CM Atishi emphasized that Christmas is the perfect occasion to remember this culture. She expressed her gratitude to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, saying, "I thank Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for celebrating every festival with grandeur in the Assembly complex and for embodying the dream of unity in diversity, as envisioned in the Constitution of India."

She further remarked, "Christmas is a message of empathy for those who have less than others. It is the duty of every individual, especially governments, to work towards improving the lives of those who have been less fortunate."

"Every religion in India gives the message of working for the last person in the line," CM Atishi reiterated. "For the past 10 years, our government has been striving to make this dream a reality for the 2 crore people of Delhi."

She concluded, "Every child, even if from a poor family, should have the opportunity to move forward. Even the poorest person should have access to good healthcare. I consider myself fortunate that for the past 10 years, we have had the opportunity to realize the dreams shown by all religions and work for the betterment of 2 crore Delhiites. Together, we will continue working to embody the messages of peace from Lord Krishna, Jesus Christ, and Guru Nanak to make Delhi a better place."

On this occasion, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, "Christmas is a celebration of love and peace. When we move towards world peace, only then will the true meaning of this festival be realized."

Notably, the event was also attended by Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Kutti, Metropolitan Archbishop of Delhi; Bishop Kuriakos Bharanikulangara of Faridabad; Dr Bishop Paul Swaroop, Bishop of Church of North India, Delhi Diocese; Dr Bishop Subodh C. Mondal, Bishop of Methodist Church of India; and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

