We stand by distressed families, says Mamata Banerjee after five-storey building collapses in South Kolkata

A five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she is "saddened" after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area, adding that the rescue operation is underway, reported news agency ANI.

"Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster," the West Bengal CM posted on X.

"We shall provide compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and for the injured persons. We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue," she added.

Earlier, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area, a senior fire official said.

Two persons died and seven others were injured as an under-construction five-storeyed building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata, city mayor Firhad Hakim said on Monday, reported PTI.

Hakim apprehended that some more people might still be trapped under the debris.

The rescue operation is going on at the site located at Azan Molla Lane in the city's western periphery, reported PTI.

"In a horrific accident, an under-construction five-storeyed building collapsed around midnight. Two persons were killed and at least seven people were injured," Hakim said, reported PTI.

At least 10 people were rescued from the site, an official said, reported PTI.

The city mayor said there were still a few persons trapped under the debris and efforts were on to rescue them.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, Hakim said.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 1 lakh to injured persons, reported PTI.

Hakim, who is also West Bengal's urban development minister, said "I have spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and we will give Rs five lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs one lakh to each injured person," reported PTI.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.

"The under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on," a police official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)