Representational Pic/File/PTI

A new western disturbance is set to impact North India over the next 24-48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said while sharing weather updates on Friday.

The new western disturbance likely to bring a significant change in weather conditions, including thunderstorms and hailstorms, the weather department said.

The disturbance, which is currently approaching from eastern Iran, is expected to affect a wide range of states, including West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

On January 12, the weather will shift to lighter rainfall and thunderstorms over parts of East Madhya Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh, and North Chhattisgarh. Along with these rain and storm conditions, the minimum temperatures across North India are expected to rise for the next 2-3 days due to the influence of the western disturbance.

In Prayagraj, dense fog is expected to blanket the area tomorrow morning. However, the fog will clear later in the day, and thunderstorms are likely to begin by Saturday night and is predicted to continue till January 12. The fog conditions are forecasted to return by the morning of January 13, bringing with it a potential dip in minimum temperatures.

#WATCH | Delhi | IMD Scientist Soma Sen Roy says, "... A new western disturbance is now approaching from eastern Iran and is expected to affect North India within the next 24-48 hours. This will bring thunderstorms and some hailstorms to regions including West Rajasthan, Punjab,… pic.twitter.com/eBDSwIKBVW — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

Dr. Soma Sen Roy, IMD Scientist told the ANI, "the western disturbance will lead to unsettled weather, with thunderstorms and possible hailstorms in these regions today and tomorrow. This weather system will bring a temporary spike in temperatures and humidity, particularly in northern regions."

She said, "A new western disturbance is now approaching from eastern Iran and is expected to affect North India within the next 24-48 hours.

(with ANI inputs)