Cyclone Dana, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 120 kmph (75 mph), is likely to hit between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha by Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department said

Officials from the River Traffic Police and Disaster Management Group make announcements on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata ahead of Cyclone Dana's landfall. Pic/PTI

More than 1.14 lakh people in West Bengal have been evacuated to safer shelters with 'severe' Cyclone Dana approaching the neighbouring Odisha coast, officials reported on Wednesday, October 23.

The cyclone, which is expected to bring wind speeds of up to 120 km/h (75 mph), is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha by Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

In anticipation of the storm, flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended for 15 hours, from 6 pm on Thursday until 9 am on Friday. Apart from this, the Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains in its Sealdah division from 8 pm on Thursday to 10 am on Friday to ensure passenger safety, news agency PTI reported.

The coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds on Thursday and Friday. “Landfall will begin on the night of 24th October (Thursday) and continue until the morning of 25th October (Friday). The maximum wind speed during this period is likely to reach around 120 km/hour,” stated IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

In West Bengal, the state government has identified 2,82,863 people from the districts of Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Paschim and Purba Medinipur, and Kolkata for evacuation, PTI reported. So far, 1,14,613 people, primarily from coastal areas of South 24 Parganas, such as Sagar Island, the Sundarbans, and Kakdwip, have been relocated to safety.

“We are working around the clock to manage the situation and ensure the safety of residents,” said state Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose. Thirteen battalions from the state’s disaster management force and 14 from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in coastal regions, officials stated.

Indian Coast Guard on high alert

The authorities have distributed tarpaulins, dry rations, powdered milk, and drinking water pouches to the locals.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that schools and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres in nine districts would be closed till Saturday as a precautionary measure. She also instructed the district administrations to relocate residents from low-lying areas.

A central control room has been established at the state secretariat to monitor the situation, with additional control rooms set up in districts expected to be hardest hit, including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Howrah, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Kolkata airport authorities confirmed the suspension of flight operations for 15 hours owing to the anticipated impact of Cyclone Dana. “In light of the predicted heavy winds and rainfall, it has been decided to suspend flight operations for safety reasons,” said an Airports Authority of India spokesperson.

Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains in its Sealdah division from 8 pm on Thursday to 10 am on Friday, with the last trains from coastal areas such as Hasnabad and Namkhana set to depart for Sealdah by 7 pm on Thursday. The South Eastern Railway has also cancelled more than 150 express and passenger trains passing through or originating from Odisha between Wednesday and Friday, with further cancellations possible if conditions worsen. East Coast Railways in Odisha has already cancelled 198 trains.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from till Friday, as wind speeds are expected to reach 60 km/hour along the Odisha-West Bengal coastline, increasing to 120 km/hour during Cyclone Dana's landfall. The Indian Coast Guard is on high alert, mobilising vessels and aircraft to respond to any emergencies over the Bay of Bengal. “We have positioned our assets to be ready for immediate response,” an official from the Coast Guard stated.

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for coastal areas, including districts in southern Bengal such as North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly. Tourists in coastal areas like Digha, Shankarpur, and Tajpur in Bengal have been advised to stay indoors and avoid entering the sea for safety.

(With PTI inputs)