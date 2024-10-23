The airport will cease all flight operations starting from 4 pm on Thursday, October 24, until 9 am the following day as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. This decision comes amid meteorological reports indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with gale-force winds, due to Cyclone Dana

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday, October 23, announced the suspension of flight operations for a period of 15 hours. The decision was made in light of predicted heavy winds and torrential rainfall expected to affect the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, in view of Cyclone Dana.

"The airport will cease all flight operations starting from 4 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on October 24 until 9 am IST on October 25 as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. Meteorological reports indicate that Cyclone Dana is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with gale-force winds, severely impacting air transportation in the region," an official from Kolkata air traffic control (ATC) said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Kolkata airport, in its statement, said, "In view of Cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1800 IST (6 pm) on 24.10.2024 to 0900 IST on 25.10.2024 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata."

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued to this effect alerting all stakeholders of the closure.

The NOTAM accessed by mid-day through AAI sources stated, "AD CLSD DUE TO CYCLONIC STORM.NO FLT OPR PERMITTED. (SIC)"

An AAI official, explaining this NOTAM, said, "This translates to 'Aerodrome closed due to cyclonic storm. No flight operations permitted'."

"The NOTAM will be in effect from 180024102024 that is 4PM on 24th October 2024."

While disclosing the current weather conditions at Kolkata airport, a source from ATC shared the Automatic Terminal Information Service (ATIS) details. The current ATIS as explained by the ATC source discloses: '5 knots winds from East/Northeast direction, Temperature of 26°C, 89% humidity, visibility 2800 metres. The ATIS information also highlights a haze and light rain warning which can intensify owing to the current weather conditions.