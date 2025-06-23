Roy, 77, was rushed to the hospital in south Kolkata after he fell ill at his Lake Gardens residence in the afternoon. "Since yesterday, he has had a few bouts of loose motion... History of fall with syncope... CT brain done showed no significant changes," the statement said.

Saugata Roy. Pic/X

Senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness, a spokesperson of the medical facility said.

Roy, 77, was rushed to the hospital in south Kolkata after he fell ill at his Lake Gardens residence in the afternoon.

"Since yesterday, he has had a few bouts of loose motion... History of fall with syncope... CT brain done showed no significant changes," the statement said.

However, his "urine has not yet passed. Rest of the investigations are going on. His condition is being monitored continuously," the spokesperson said.

In a late evening update, the hospital said that "he is maintaining BP, pulse, saturation. Awake and alert. Took tea and snacks in the evening. Yet to pass urine".

The Dum Dum MP had been hospitalised twice before this since March, due to various medical conditions, his family said.

