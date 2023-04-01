Western Railway to run 364 trips of additional four summer special trains to various destinations

For "the convenience of passengers" and with a view to clear the extra rush during the ensuing summer vacation, Western Railway will run 364 trips of four Summer Special Trains on special fare to various destinations

The Western Railway on Saturday said that for "the convenience of passengers" and with a view to clear the extra rush during the ensuing summer vacation, it will run 364 trips of four Summer Special Trains on special fare to various destinations.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, the details of these train are as under:

Train No. 09207/09208 Bandra (T) – Bhavnagar Weekly Special Train (26 trips)

Train No. 09207 Bandra (T) – Bhavnagar Weekly Special Train will depart from Bandra (T) at 09.00 hrs, on Friday and will reach Bhavnagar at 23.45 hrs, the same day. This train will run from April 7, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

Similarly, in the return direction Train No. 09208 Bhavnagar – Bandra (T) Weekly Special Train will depart from Bhavnagar at 14.50 hrs, on Thursday and will reach Bandra (T) at 06.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from April 6, 2023 to June 29, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad Jn, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar Gate, Botad, Dhola Jn., Songadh & Bhavnagar Para stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2 – Tier, AC 3 – Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09455/09456 Sabarmati-Bhuj Daily Special Train [168 trips]

Train No. 09455 Sabarmati – Bhuj Special will depart daily from Sabarmati at 17:40 hrs. and will reach Bhuj at 23:55 hrs, the same day. This train will run from April 7, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

Similarly, in the return direction Train No. 09456 Bhuj – Sabarmati Special train will depart daily from Bhuj at 06:50 hrs. and will reach Sabarmati at 13:30 hrs, the same day. This train will also run from April 7, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Chandlodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Maliya Miyana, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham and Anjar stations in both directions. Train No. 09456 will have an additional halt at Adipur Station. This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09575/09576 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Weekly Special Train on Special Fare [24 trips]

Train No. 09575 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special Train will depart from Rajkot at 13.45 hrs, every Monday and will reach Mahbubnagar at 19.35 hrs, the next day. This train will run from April 10, 2023 to June 26, 2023.

Similarly, in the return direction Train No. 09576 Mahbubnagar – Rajkot Special Train will depart from Mahbubnagar at 21.35 hrs, every Tuesday and will reach Rajkot at 05.00 hrs, on third day, i.e. Thursday. This train will run from April 11, 2023 to June 27, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Wankaner, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand Jn., Vadodara, Surat, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Washim, Hingoli, Basmat, Purna, Nanded, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Medchal, Kacheguda, Shadnagar and Jadcherla stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2 – Tier, AC 3 – Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09595/09596 Rajkot – Porbandar Special Train (Daily except Tuesday) [146 trips]

Train No. 09595 Rajkot – Porbandar Special Train will depart from Rajkot at 15.15 hrs, daily except on Tuesday and will reach Porbandar at 19.15 hrs, the same day. This train will run from April 7, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

Similarly, in the return direction Train No. 09596 Porbandar – Rajkot Special Train will depart from Porbandar at 07.30 hrs, daily except on Tuesday and will reach Rajkot at 11.40 hrs, the same day. This train will also run from April 7, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Bhaktinagar, Ribada, Gondal, Virpur, Navagadh, Jetalsar, Dhoraji, Upleta, Bhayavadar, Paneli Moti, Jam Jodhpur, Balwa, Wansjaliya and Ranavav stations in both directions. This train comprises General Second Class coaches.

The Booking for Train No. 09207, 09208, 09455, 09456 & 09575 will open from April 3, 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train on Special Fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.