Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Whole TMC is like Pushpa movie BJP on Manish Tiwary Jhukega Nahi sala remark

Whole TMC is like Pushpa movie: BJP on Manish Tiwary 'Jhukega Nahi sala' remark

Updated on: 12 December,2022 10:19 AM IST  |  Howrah
ANI |

Top

"The whole West Bengal government is like Pushpa film. The TMC leader spoke in the same way in which a red sandalwood peddler publicly says Jhukega nai sala, Manoj Tiwary also said the same," said Umesh Rai, State Secretary, BJP West Bengal

Whole TMC is like Pushpa movie: BJP on Manish Tiwary 'Jhukega Nahi sala' remark

Representational images. Pic/iStock


A political fracas broke out soon after TMC leader Manoj Tiwary took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the 'Jhukega Nahi sala' remark from Pushpa movie. In a reaction, BJP leader Umesh Rai lashed out at Tiwary's remarks saying that the whole West Bengal government was like "Pushpa film" and Tiwary's statements show the party's character.


"The whole West Bengal government is like Pushpa film. The TMC leader spoke in the same way in which a red sandalwood peddler publicly says Jhukega nai sala, Manoj Tiwary also said the same," said Umesh Rai, State Secretary, BJP West Bengal.



His remarks came after cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary challenged the opposition with direct remarks and said "Jhukega nahi sala".


He further slammed the ruling party of the region.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Bengal minister Manoj Tiwary unaware of rare centurion feat

"The person who has exploited the rights of the youth of West Bengal, someone who has taken away the future of youth in the state, rice thieves, the way this politician spoke and behave are similar to the red sandalwood smuggler. It depicts the real character of TMC," he added.

Tiwary's remarks came while addressing a TMC rally on Sunday.

Tiwary, who is Minister of State for Sports in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, was seen encouraging the workers from the Howrah Maidan's assembly stage.

Asking the party followers and workers to remain united, he challenged the BJP."Jhunkega nahi sala," said Tiwary as he directed the BJP workers to open their "ears" and listen to dialogues from the movie 'Pushpa'.Triggering furore, his remarks soon received backlash.As media persons questioned his take during the rally, he was seen apologising during the briefing."I should not have spoken like that," apologised Tiwary.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute can be solved anytime soon?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
manoj tiwary bharatiya janata party national news india trinamool congress

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK