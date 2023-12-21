Will look into it: PM Modi on US charges over foiled plot

US has charged that a man called Nikhil Gupta was working with Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden. File pic/PTI

India’s commitment is to the rule of law and if someone gives information, it would look into it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Financial Times in his first comments on the US allegations relating to an Indian link over a foiled plot targeting a Sikh separatist.

In an interview to the British daily, Modi said there is strong bipartisan support for strengthening of India-US relations and it is not appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic ties.

“If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it,” Modi said, according to FT.

“If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law,” he said. The US federal prosecutors have charged that one Nikhil Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate allegations. In the interview, Modi said India was “deeply concerned about the activities of certain extremist groups based overseas”.

“These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence.”

Modi said: “There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership. “Security and counter-terrorism co-operation have been a key component of our partnership,” Modi said.

