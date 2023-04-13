Breaking News
Updated on: 13 April,2023 07:04 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI

Will meet Oppn leaders in Delhi tomorrow, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said he would be meeting opposition leaders in Delhi on Friday to forge cooperation among them.


Efforts by some opposition parties to forge an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party have begun over the past few days, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and Communist Party of India's D Raja on Thursday.



Aam Aadmi Pary leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had met Kumar. who was accompanied by Bihar Deputy CM and RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday.


Queried about his absence from Wednesday's meeting, Pawar, a stalwart of the opposition, said he was asked to join the meeting in Delhi but was unable to do so as he had work in Pune.

"I will meet all of them as I am travelling to Delhi tomorrow. We (opposition) will all cooperate and offer (each other) support," Pawar said.

Pawar refused to answer questions on speculation about his party colleague Ajit Pawar joining the BJP.

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is at the centre of such speculation after he was unreachable for some time on April 7 and also due to his comments on the debate surrounding the university degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

