On September 30, the state government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, conferred the title of 'Rajya Mata' to indigenous cows to promote their welfare, ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan stated on Wednesday that the state government has conferred the title of 'Rajya Mata' to indigenous cows in the lead-up to the upcoming Maharashtra elections. He noted that he will observe whether this status remains after the elections.

"This reflects the sentiment of a significant number of Hindus who regard cows as 'Gau Mata.' However, in South India and the Northeast, even Hindus consume their meat. If the status of 'Rajya Mata' has been granted, it serves Hindu sentiments well," Hasan told ANI.

"But this has been done for electoral sentiment, given that elections are approaching. Many people there consume beef as well. Let's see if this status continues post-elections," he added.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Shinde, it was also decided to implement a subsidy scheme providing Rs 50 per day for the rearing of these cows in 'goshalas'.

"A decision was taken in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting today to implement a subsidy scheme of Rs 50 per day for rearing indigenous cows. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting. Since goshalas have struggled financially, this decision aims to strengthen them. The scheme will be implemented online by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission," the Chief Minister's Office announced.

State initiative aimed to reverse declining population of indigenous cows

Managed by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission, this initiative seeks to support struggling goshalas and reverse the declining population of indigenous cows, which reportedly fell by 20.69 per cent according to the 2019 census.

"Each district will have a District Goshala Verification Committee. The 20th animal census in 2019 recorded the number of indigenous cows at just 4,613,632, a decrease of 20.69 per cent compared to the 19th census," the statement added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remarked that the state government has also decided to extend assistance for the rearing of indigenous cows in goshalas.

"Indigenous cows are a boon for our farmers, so we have decided to grant them the 'Rajya Mata' status. We have also agreed to provide support for their rearing in goshalas," Fadnavis informed reporters.

The Maharashtra elections will take place in 288 constituencies, with the poll commission yet to announce the election dates.

The upcoming polls will see a contest between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress, and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and NCP.

