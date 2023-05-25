A woman constable was among two dead after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Woman constable among two dead after Haryana Police officials returning with missing child meet with accident x 00:00

A woman constable was among two dead after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

Officials said that a team of Haryana Police officials were returning to Sonepat district with a missing child, when the accident took place, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred around 5.30 am in the Dankaur area of Greater Noida. The police team belonged to Kharkhoda police station in Sonepat district of Haryana, they said.

"The driver had to press the emergency brake and the vehicle overturned. All occupants of the car suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared head constable Babita and car driver Pradeep dead," the official said.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vedpal Singh and Veerpal Singh, the girl, her two family members and the accused in the case have been admitted to the hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police Thursday said they arrested seven men for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

They were held from a house in Gijhod village, under Sector 24 police Station limits, after they were found betting on the Mumbai Indians versus Lucknow Super Giants game on Wednesday, the police said.

"On the basis of a tip-off, information was collected through beat policing, manual intelligence and electronic surveillance about betting in the ongoing IPL's match between Mumbai and Lucknow on Wednesday. The accused were placing bets on the win and loss of the teams and were arrested," a police spokesperson said.

Also read: AAP slams Delhi Congress for 'politics of convenience' on Centre's ordinance on Delhi services

Those held have been identified as Sachin, Aditya, Nitish Jain, Jaidev Pandey, Prabhakar Pandey, Pandey Kumar, Indu Kumar, and Abhinav.

The house from where they were arrested belongs to Sachin, police said.

Police said during interrogation, the accused confessed they used to bet online on the ongoing IPL matches.

Fifteen mobile phones, four laptops, registers, diaries, and Rs 4 lakh in cash were seized from their possession at the time of the arrest, police said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 24 Police Station under provisions of the Public Gambling Act, they said.

Sports betting and all forms of gambling are illegal in the country.