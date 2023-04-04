Woman raped, robbed of valuables in Madhya Pradesh; hunt on for 5 accused

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Monday when the woman was going on a motorcycle with her brother to their village, Rajpura police station in-charge Rajiv Purohit said

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being robbed of her jewellery and cash by a group of five persons in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Monday when the woman was going on a motorcycle with her brother to their village, Rajpura police station in-charge Rajiv Purohit said.

The accused intercepted the motorcycle near Jangupura and allegedly robbed the woman of her jewellery, mobile phones and Rs 3,500 cash at knife point, he said quoting the complaint.

The accused, a group of five persons including a woman, also severely thrashed the victim's brother who then fainted, he said.

Later, two men and the woman from the group took the victim to an adjoining forest where one of the men allegedly raped her, the official said.

The police have registered a case and a search is on for the accused, he said.

The victim and her brother are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the police said.

