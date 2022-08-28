Woman, son booked for duping Nagpur doctor of Rs 2 crore

The woman is accused of siphoning of Rs 1.62 crore after selling products of the two firms, and transferring Rs 39 lakh into the account of her son
A woman working as the director of two medical firms and her son have been booked for allegedly duping the owner of Rs 2 crore in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, a police official said on Sunday.
The woman is accused of siphoning of Rs 1.62 crore after selling products of the two firms, and transferring Rs 39 lakh into the account of her son, the Sitabuldi police station official said.
They have been booked for cheating and other offences on the complaint of Dr Sadanand Thote, who owns the two firms in which the accused woman is director, he added.
