Breaking News
Supertech twin towers demolished in less than 10 seconds in Noida
Accused Edwin Nunes doesn't own North Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat partied before her death: Court told
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise residential building in Byculla
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Noida's twin towers: Timeline from rise to imminent fall
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bhiwandi Ganpati mandal gives festivity a miss due to price rise lack of donations

Bhiwandi Ganpati mandal gives festivity a miss due to price rise, lack of donations

Updated on: 28 August,2022 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In a letter to the police, the 'Dream Complex Ganesh Utsav Mandal' in Kongaon said it was not celebrating the festival due to the difficulty in getting donations and soaring costs of essential items.

Bhiwandi Ganpati mandal gives festivity a miss due to price rise, lack of donations

Devotees welcome Lord Ganesh idol in Lalbaug. Pic/Ashish Raje


A Ganpati mandal (group organising public festival) in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday said it would not be participating in one of the state's most patronised festivals due to price rise and dearth of donations this year.


In a letter to the police, the 'Dream Complex Ganesh Utsav Mandal' in Kongaon said it was not celebrating the festival due to the difficulty in getting donations and soaring costs of essential items.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Two held for triggering explosion at thermal power station in Parli


The 10-day festival will kick off on August 31 and it is the first time since 2019 that it will be celebrated without coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The festivities were muted statewide in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic norms like cap on visitor numbers, enforcing of COVID-appropriate behaviour, and compulsory scaling down of idols and pandals (arenas).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

This Ganesh Chaturthi will you be making your own clay Ganesha idol at home ?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news thane bhiwandi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK