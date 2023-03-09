Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Woman two daughters battling extreme poverty allegedly kill themselves at home in Aligarh

Woman, two daughters 'battling extreme poverty' allegedly kill themselves at home in Aligarh

Updated on: 09 March,2023 01:37 PM IST  |  Aligarh
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said neighbours told the police that Nagina's family had been battling extreme poverty after her husband died a few years ago

Woman, two daughters 'battling extreme poverty' allegedly kill themselves at home in Aligarh

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Bodies of a woman and her two teenage daughters were found in a house closed from inside in Islamnagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said on Thursday.


Initial investigation revealed that Nagina, 55-years-old and her daughters Bano, 19-years-old and Paaki, 17 years-old allegedly killed themselves by consuming poison on Wednesday night due to extreme financial stress.



Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said neighbours told the police that Nagina's family had been battling extreme poverty after her husband died a few years ago. Nagina was suffering from protracted illness and was unable to afford treatment, Naithani said.


The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of their death, police added.

A total of 1,64,033 suicides were reported in the country during 2021 showing an increase of 7.2% in comparison to 2020 and the rate of suicides has increased by 6.2% during 2021 over 2020, official data reported by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) states.

The data estimates India's suicide rate to be 12, inferring that the country saw an average of 12 suicides per every 100,000 population -- approximately 1.65 lakh suicides in 2021. The reported rate varied greatly between states; from 39.2 in Sikkim to 0.7 in Bihar; although most states reported a rate higher than the national average of 12.

Also read: Maharashtra: State govt strikes down recognition of ‘ghost college’

Of the total suicides committed, 75 per cent of those were men, and 66 per cent of suicides occurred in younger people between 18 and 45 years old. The most commonly reported causes of suicide were family problems (33.2 percent) and 'illness' (18.6 percent), and daily wage earners consisted of 25 percent of individuals lost to suicide. 8 percent of all suicides were among students. 

Majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (22,207) followed by 18,925 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,965 suicides in Madhya Pradesh, 13,500 suicides in West Bengal and 13,056 suicides in Karnataka accounting for 13.5%, 11.5%, 9.1%, 8.2% and 8.0% of total suicides respectively.

These 5 States together accounted for 50.4% of the total suicides reported in the country. The remaining 49.6% suicides were reported in the remaining 23 States and 8 UTs.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous State (16.9% share of country population) has reported comparatively lower percentage share of suicidal deaths, accounting for only 3.6% of the total suicides reported in the country. (With inputs from PTI)

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
aligarh uttar pradesh news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK