×
Breaking News
Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help
Man who sent letter about blasts during Rahul yatra in MP identified: Cops
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 29 new cases, zero death
Sanjay Raut praises Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > News > India News > Article > Womans body in trolley bag DCW issues notice to police in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura

Woman's body in trolley bag: DCW issues notice to police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

Updated on: 21 November,2022 06:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The panel has sought copies of the FIR and autospy report along with details of accused Nitesh Yadav by November 24

Woman's body in trolley bag: DCW issues notice to police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in connection with the suspected honour killing of a 21-year-old woman allegedly by her father.


The panel has sought copies of the FIR and autospy report along with details of accused Nitesh Yadav by November 24.



Ayushi Yadav's body was found inside a red trolley bag on the service lane near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on November 18.


According to police, her father Nitesh Yadav has admitted to have shot her dead at their residence in Modband village under Badarpur police station area here.

The same night, he allegedly packed her body in the trolley bag and threw it near Raya cut on the Yamuna Expressway.

Also read: Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help

The police said Ayushi Yadav's mother and brother knew that she had been killed by her father.

They told the police that she had gone out for a few days without informing them and this enraged her father.

The police, however, did not divulge any details on where she had gone.

The DCW, in its notice, has said it also wants to know whether the family had filed a missing complaint when Ayushi Yadav was away from home.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you feel online dating apps are unsafe?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news uttar pradesh mathura

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK