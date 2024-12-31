According to an official statement, a total of 210 accused were arrested across 80 major cases in 2024

NIA logo. Pic/X

Listen to this article NIA records 100 per cent conviction rate in 2024, cracks multiple major cases x 00:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has marked a remarkable achievement in 2024, delivering a record 100 per cent conviction rate for the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a strong focus on key national security issues, including Left Wing Extremism (LWE), North-East insurgency, and the terror-gangster nexus, NIA’s efforts have been instrumental in securing justice and dismantling multiple criminal networks.

According to an official statement, a total of 210 accused were arrested across 80 major cases in 2024.

The NIA’s operations were particularly concentrated on LWE and North-East insurgency, with 28 and 18 cases registered respectively. Additionally, the agency handled cases related to terrorism, explosives, human trafficking, and Khalistani terrorism, among others.

Among the cases probed by the NIA included 68 convictions across 25 cases and the filing of 408 charge sheets.

The agency's sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist, gangster, and criminal networks resulted in the attachment of 137 properties worth Rs 19.57 crore.

Focus on Left Wing Extremism and North-East Insurgency: Left Wing Extremism (LWE) continued to be a priority for the agency, which registered the highest number of cases in this category. A total of 69 arrests were made in LWE-related cases, with 28 LWE cases registered and 12 charge sheets filed. The North-East insurgency also received focused attention, particularly in Assam, where NIA successfully arrested five individuals in connection with a terrorist plot by ULFA(I), which included plans to plant IEDs across the state.

Terror-Gangster Nexus and Khalistani Terrorism:

The terror-gangster nexus was another area of focus, with NIA arresting 14 accused linked to Khalistani terrorist groups. The agency conducted 101 searches in these cases, contributing to a significant crackdown on cross-border terrorism. NIA also made 13 arrests in gangster-related cases, showing its expanding efforts to curb organized crime tied to international terror networks.

A landmark case was the arrest and charge-sheeting of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Wadhawa Singh alias Babbar and five other terrorists involved in the murder of Vikas Bagga, a VHP leader. The NIA also secured the extradition of Tarsem Singh Sandhu, a wanted Khalistani terrorist, from the UAE, in connection with conspiracies involving KLF, BKI, and ISYF to wage war against India.

Weapon Seizures and Anti-Terrorism Operations:

NIA’s success was also reflected in its aggressive crackdown on arms trafficking and terrorist operations. Significant arms seizures were made across the country, including the recovery of rifles, pistols, ammunition, and explosives linked to terrorist groups and insurgent factions. Noteworthy among these was the seizure of 5 rifles, 6 pistols, and 215 rounds of ammunition in Jammu, linked to Hizbul Mujahideen operatives.

The agency also dismantled the ISIS Jihadi network, arresting 11 ISIS operatives and charge sheeting 24 others involved in terrorism-related activities. In a major breakthrough, the Rameshwaram cafe blast case was solved within months, with five arrests and four charge sheets filed.

Cracking High-Profile Cases:

The NIA showcased its agility in solving complex terrorism cases. The Rameshwaram cafe blast case, which rocked the nation earlier in the year, was cracked through coordinated technical and field investigations.

Absconding criminals were also apprehended in various high-profile cases, including the Kerala professor hand-chopping case and the BJP leader Praveen Nattaru murder case.

Capacity Building and Strengthening National Security:

To bolster its operations, NIA also focused on capacity building, training 1,678 state police officers through 11 training programs. The establishment of two new exclusive NIA courts in Jammu and Ranchi was a significant milestone, as the agency continued to strengthen its infrastructure to tackle growing security challenges.