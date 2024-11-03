Ajit Pawar is contesting the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 from the Baramati seat in Pune district. He is pitted against his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar interacts with villagers in Baramati on Sunday. Pic/X

Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar appealed to the people of Baramati on Sunday to support him in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, just as they made "saheb" happy in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, referring to his uncle, Sharad Pawar. According to news agency PTI, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader also claimed that he had gone out of the way to ensure a water supply for the people of Baramati.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of party head Sharad Pawar, won the Baramati parliamentary constituency in a high-profile contest, defeating Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, in their family stronghold.

Last July, Ajit Pawar and several other NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, resulting in a split within the party founded by Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 on November 20 from Baramati in Pune district. He will be facing his nephew and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Yugendra Pawar. Sharad Pawar, 83, and Sule accompanied Yugendra Pawar when he filed his nomination papers from the seat on October 28, PTI stated.

During a tour of multiple villages in Baramati tehsil, Ajit Pawar engaged with locals and discussed various issues. Addressing residents in Sawal village, he said, "If Supriya had lost in the Lok Sabha polls, how would saheb (Sharad Pawar) have felt at this age? Keeping this thought, you voted for her, but now vote for me in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024."

He continued, "You made saheb happy in the Lok Sabha polls; now make me happy by casting your vote [for me] in the assembly elections. Saheb will work in his way; I will work in my style to develop our taluka."

According to PTI, during his visit to another village, the Deputy CM mentioned that he had overlooked regulations to ensure that the people of Baramati received water supply. "I gave water to the people of Baramati after bypassing many rules. The water problem is serious in many villages in our tehsil, as many people still have to travel long distances for it. However, I provided water to Baramatikars when it was not within the rules. Also, the officials were forced to do the same," he claimed.

