YS Jagan Mohan Reddy booked after man killed by YSRCP convoy

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pic/X@ysjagan

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a fatal road accident that allegedly occurred when he was on his way to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district recently, a police officer said. Other accused include Reddy’s driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant K Nageshwar Reddy, senior YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy, former MLA Perni Venkataramaiah, and former Minister Vidadala Rajini, Kumar told reporters.

Guntur Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar, addressing a press conference late on Sunday, said that upon receiving the information about the elderly man, Singaiah, who suffered severe bleeding injuries, he was rushed to a dictrict hospital, but was declared brought dead by doctors. On June 18, Reddy had visited Rentapalla to call on a family member of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide a year ago. The former CM’s vehicle went through the Etukuru bypass.

After analysing CCTV footage, drone visuals, and circumstantial evidence, “police confirmed that the deceased was run over by the Ex-CM’s vehicle in the convoy,” SP Kumar said. Following this “confirmation”, police altered the case to include Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 of the BNS (Abetment).

