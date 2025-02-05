Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike
Mumbai: Pydhonie police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder
Mumbai: Parel gets push to become a major national rail hub
Mumbai: Retired banker duped of Rs 2.3 lakh in digital arrest scam
BMC Budget 2025 is nothing to write home about, feel Mumbaikars
shot-button
HMPV

In Focus

Water supply to be affected in Kalwa, Diva, and Mumbra on Friday: TMC

Due to urgent maintenance work on MIDC water supply pipeline, there will be a disruption in water supply in parts of Thane city, including Kalwa, Diva, and Mumbra, the officials said

Inside Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's pre-wedding festivities

Inside Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's pre-wedding festivities

05 February,2025 04:16 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Watch! Priyanka Chopra dances to SRK's songs at brother Siddharth's haldi

Watch! Priyanka Chopra dances to SRK's songs at brother Siddharth's haldi

A viral video shows Priyanka Chopra vibing to the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Maahi Ve from Shah Rukh Khan’s movies Dil Se and Kal Ho Naa Ho during her brother Siddharth's haldi ceremony

05 February,2025 04:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Cops arrest three for vandalising 25 vehicles in Pune

Maharashtra: Cops arrest three for vandalising 25 vehicles in Pune

The three accused claimed to have damaged the vehicles in Pune's Bibwewadi area without any reason, officials said

05 February,2025 01:11 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: All you need to know about the ongoing World Book Fair 2025 in New Delhi

PHOTOS: All you need to know about the ongoing World Book Fair 2025 in New Delhi

One of the most celebrated events among literature lovers, World Book Fair 2025 commenced at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on February 1, and will go on till February 9.

05 February,2025 03:08 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Champions Trophy 2025: Will Australia play without these two stars?

Champions Trophy 2025: Will Australia play without these two stars?

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Australia will most likely miss out on the services of these two stars. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

05 February,2025 04:28 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK