Due to urgent maintenance work on MIDC water supply pipeline, there will be a disruption in water supply in parts of Thane city, including Kalwa, Diva, and Mumbra, the officials said
A viral video shows Priyanka Chopra vibing to the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya and Maahi Ve from Shah Rukh Khan’s movies Dil Se and Kal Ho Naa Ho during her brother Siddharth's haldi ceremony05 February,2025 04:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The three accused claimed to have damaged the vehicles in Pune's Bibwewadi area without any reason, officials said05 February,2025 01:11 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
One of the most celebrated events among literature lovers, World Book Fair 2025 commenced at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on February 1, and will go on till February 9.05 February,2025 03:08 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Australia will most likely miss out on the services of these two stars. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)05 February,2025 04:28 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
