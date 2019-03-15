Mumbai CST foot overbridge collapse live updates: Fix responsibility today: CM

Mar 15, 2019, 14:12 IST CM Devendra Fadnavis visits St. George & GT Hospital in Mumbai to meet the persons injured in yesterday’s #MumbaiBridgeCollapse incident. (pic/ Bipin Kokate)

Mar 15, 2019, 13:17 IST BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta orders Vigilance Department to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours, identifying the Municipal staff responsible & responsibility of structural auditor for this incident, according to ANI. Mumbai foot over bridge collapse: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta orders Vigilance Department to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours, identifying the Municipal staff responsible & responsibility of structural auditor for this incident. https://t.co/UopcrPB1ot — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Mar 15, 2019, 13:11 IST Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after meeting the injured in St George's Hospital nearby. "It is shocking that such an accident can take place even after a structural audit. Primary responsibility will be fixed by this evening. I have asked civic chief (Ajoy Mehta) to find out names of those responsible," Fadnavis said.

Mar 15, 2019, 12:56 IST Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had asked BMC chief Ajoy Mehta to fix "primary responsibility" for Thursday's foot overbridge collapse by Friday evening. The deck of a foot overbridge on DN Road connected to CSMT station collapsed Thursday evening, killing six persons and injuring 31.

Mar 15, 2019, 12:33 IST Recounting the horror that unfolded after the CST bridge collapsed on Thursday evening, 35-year-old Akhtar Ansari, a cab driver, shared how he managed to escape unhurt along with a woman passenger, whom he was ferrying.

Mar 15, 2019, 12:12 IST Around two years back, the BMC's A ward office had started revamping the bridge in keeping with heritage look of the CSMT area. However, the iron rods that were visibly corroded as the locals pointed out crumbled and crushed passers-by last evening. The bridge was constructed in the 1980s and contractors were to be appointed for minor repairs to the bridge, said civic officials.

Mar 15, 2019, 12:01 IST Mumbai bridge collapse: A relative of Zahid Siraj Khan, 32, who lost his life in the accident kept weeping in the hospital. "I don't know how it happened. I got to know about it when I saw about the incident on TV," said Raees Khan. Zahid was going back to Ghatkopar with his father Siraj after conducting a business meeting at CST. While walking on the bridge it collapsed and two slaps fell on Zahid. His father was able to recognise him only by the brown bag he was carrying. Passers-by took them to hospital in a car. Sukesh Banarjee, 37, who works at Nariman Point got injured when returning home to Badlapur. Someone used his phone to inform the family that he had suffered injuries.

Mar 15, 2019, 11:53 IST Mumbai bridge collapse Live: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of persons who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 compensation to the injured.

Mar 15, 2019, 10:44 IST Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to express his views on the same. Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai.

Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 14, 2019

Mar 15, 2019, 10:43 IST Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde announced that the state will provide for the treatment of the injured