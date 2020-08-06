Mumbai Rains live updates: Colaba records heaviest single-day rain in August in 46 years

Aug 06, 2020, 10:45 IST 149 mm rainfall in Thane on Wednesday Severe water-logging was reported at Upvan Lake and Vandana Cinema in Thane. Dr Vipin Sharma, Thane municipal commissioner, said Thane has been receiving very heavy rainfall for the past 3 days and 149 mm rainfall was recorded on August 5. “We’re alert. Assistant and deputy commissioners and fire brigade teams are on the field. I appeal to residents to not step out of their houses unnecessarily,” he said. Different parts of Maharashtra face severe waterlogging and flood-like situation following incessant heavy rainfall. Visuals from around Upvan Lake and Vandana Cinema in Thane.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts 'Generally cloudy sky with Heavy rain' in Thane today. pic.twitter.com/bDTRcipu8q — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Aug 06, 2020, 10:37 IST Landslide at Kemps Corner A massive landslide happened at Kemps Corner in South Mumbai at 12:30 an. BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is at the spot to take stock of the situation. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Aug 06, 2020, 09:55 IST High tide expected at 1:51 pm In the last 24 hours, Colaba recorded the heaviest single-day rainfall (331.8 mm) in August in 46 years. IMD says a high tide of 4.33 metre is expected at 1.51 pm. Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3- 4 hrs. accompanied with strongwinds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph hrs. during next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 6, 2020

Aug 06, 2020, 09:49 IST BEST bus route diversions at Nair Hospital, rail traffic restored The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tweeted asking citizens to avoid BPT colony due to waterlogging. The civic body has also warned of a high tide expected at 1.51 pm on Thursday. Good morning Mumbai. Request you to avoid BPT colony sky walk, as it is #waterlogged . @myBESTBus diversions at Nair Hospital & Gol Dewool while railway traffic has been restored. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in city & suburbs with high tide at 1.51 PM #MyBMCUpdates — à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â Mumbai, à¤Âà¤ªà¤²à¥Â BMC (@mybmc) August 6, 2020

Aug 06, 2020, 09:43 IST 5 NDRF teams stationed in Mumbai 16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra, of which 5 are in Mumbai. Due to the evolving situation of incessant rains, 16 teams have been pre-positioned in #Maharashtra.

5 teams in #Mumbai, 4 teams in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, and 1 team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Aug 06, 2020, 09:41 IST Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai record extremely heavy rainfall KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai, Thane and parts of Navi Mumbai recorded extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm) at few places in the last 24 hours. 6 Aug rainfall updates.

Mumbai, Thane & parts of NM recd extremely hvy falls (more than 200mm) at few places in last 24 hrs. Rest of the places it was hvy to very hvy

Colaba 331.8 mm

Santacruz 162.3 mm

Next 24 hrs could see gradual decrease in intensity of RF in city.

Take care pic.twitter.com/c0wVn75559 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 6, 2020

Aug 06, 2020, 09:39 IST Stagnant water in Navjivan area of Mumbai Central recedes In another tweet, BMC said the stagnant water in Navjivan area of Mumbai Central has completely receded and the road traffic is running smoothly. à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¤² à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤¸à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¨à¤µà¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤¸à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¤: à¤à¤¸à¤°à¤²à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤¤à¥à¤¥à¥à¤² à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤³à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°. #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/lnJO9t9XG4 — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 6, 2020

Aug 06, 2020, 09:36 IST Today’s weather forecast for Mumbai India Meteorological Department says Mumbai and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph. The possibility of thunder and lightning is also there in some areas.

Aug 06, 2020, 09:31 IST Stagnant water at Hindmata recedes BMC tweeted that the stagnant water at Hindmata has completely receded and the road traffic there is running smoothly. à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥à¤² à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¤: à¤à¤¸à¤°à¤²à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤¤à¥à¤¥à¥à¤² à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤³à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤° #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/r9VjcIvvB5 — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 6, 2020

Aug 06, 2020, 09:27 IST BEST bus operations affected Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said that due to heavy downpour last evening, the water logging still continues at few locations and bus operations remain affected. Due to heavy downpour last evening the water logging still continues at few locations as such the bus operations is affected. #mumbairains #bestupdates position at 8.00 hrs 06.08.20 pic.twitter.com/Fb6QaaPZhD — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) August 6, 2020

Aug 06, 2020, 09:24 IST Colaba sets up record for August rainfall India Meteorological Department’s Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said night rains reduction has been observed, but Colaba is setting up another record for August rainfall. Mumbai Rainfall updates at 5.30 am

Santacruz 146.1mm

Colaba 330.0mm



Radar image indicating intense clouds over N of Palghar. Mumbai, Thane not much clouds.

Night rains reduction observed, but Colaba is setting up another rerord for Aug RF.

Today could see reduction in day's RF. pic.twitter.com/3JZ47hPF3j — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 6, 2020

Aug 06, 2020, 09:15 IST Man electrocuted in Dahisar A 38-year-old man allegedly died of electrocution in an inundated area in the western suburb of Dahisar. Read More Here.

Aug 06, 2020, 09:14 IST Part of retaining wall of ridge road collapses Part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed. Traffic on both sides of the road has been halted. Mumbai: Part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed. Traffic on both sides of the road halted. BMC staff, fire brigade and Police present at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/HHxMAxAib3 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020