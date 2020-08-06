Search
Mumbai Rains live updates: Colaba records heaviest single-day rain in August in 46 years

Aug 06, 2020, 10:45 IST | mid-day correspondent Check for updates

Mumbai Rains: As incessant rains and strong winds battered Mumbai and adjoining areas, the city recorded highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday. Several roads and areas in south Mumbai were flooding and scores of vehicles, including BEST buses, were stranded on roads. Heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane regions. The BMC has opened temporary shelters for stranded people at municipal schools. Meanwhile, Vihar lake, one of the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, overflowed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured all possible support.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 10:45 IST

    149 mm rainfall in Thane on Wednesday

    Severe water-logging was reported at Upvan Lake and Vandana Cinema in Thane. Dr Vipin Sharma, Thane municipal commissioner, said Thane has been receiving very heavy rainfall for the past 3 days and 149 mm rainfall was recorded on August 5. “We’re alert. Assistant and deputy commissioners and fire brigade teams are on the field. I appeal to residents to not step out of their houses unnecessarily,” he said.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 10:37 IST

    Landslide at Kemps Corner

    A massive landslide happened at Kemps Corner in South Mumbai at 12:30 an. BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is at the spot to take stock of the situation.

    Kemps Corner landslidePic/Bipin Kokate

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:55 IST

    High tide expected at 1:51 pm

    In the last 24 hours, Colaba recorded the heaviest single-day rainfall (331.8 mm) in August in 46 years. IMD says a high tide of 4.33 metre is expected at 1.51 pm.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:49 IST

    BEST bus route diversions at Nair Hospital, rail traffic restored

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tweeted asking citizens to avoid BPT colony due to waterlogging.  The civic body has also warned of a high tide expected at 1.51 pm on Thursday.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:43 IST

    5 NDRF teams stationed in Mumbai

    16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been pre-positioned in Maharashtra, of which 5 are in Mumbai.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:41 IST

    Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai record extremely heavy rainfall

    KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai, Thane and parts of Navi Mumbai recorded extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm) at few places in the last 24 hours.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:39 IST

    Stagnant water in Navjivan area of Mumbai Central recedes

    In another tweet, BMC said the stagnant water in Navjivan area of Mumbai Central has completely receded and the road traffic is running smoothly.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:36 IST

    Today’s weather forecast for Mumbai

    India Meteorological Department says Mumbai and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph. The possibility of thunder and lightning is also there in some areas.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:31 IST

    Stagnant water at Hindmata recedes

    BMC tweeted that the stagnant water at Hindmata has completely receded and the road traffic there is running smoothly.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:27 IST

    BEST bus operations affected

    Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said that due to heavy downpour last evening, the water logging still continues at few locations and bus operations remain affected.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:24 IST

    Colaba sets up record for August rainfall

    India Meteorological Department’s Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said night rains reduction has been observed, but Colaba is setting up another record for August rainfall.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:15 IST

    Man electrocuted in Dahisar

    A 38-year-old man allegedly died of electrocution in an inundated area in the western suburb of Dahisar. Read More Here.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:14 IST

    Part of retaining wall of ridge road collapses

    Part of the retaining wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed. Traffic on both sides of the road has been halted.

  • Aug 06, 2020, 09:12 IST

    Vihar Lake overflows

    Vihar Lake, that supplies water to Mumbai residents, is overflowing after incessant rainfall.

