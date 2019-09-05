Mumbai Rains live updates: Local trains resume services, schools shut

Sep 05, 2019, 12:42 IST The BMC staffers who drowned were identified as Vijayendra Sardar Bagdi (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54), were employees of P/S Ward. Both the employees were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead. Bagdi and Parmar were put on duty in heavy downpour. Further inquiry in the incident was underway.

Sep 05, 2019, 12:35 IST Two on-duty BMC staffers died on Wednesday after falling in rainwater during heavy downpour at Goregaon in western suburbs, an official said. The incident took place at Siddharth Nagar in the evening

Sep 05, 2019, 11:50 IST With local train services slowing down or coming to a standstill and traffic snarls on major roads, airline and airport staff were unable to reach the workplace, resulting in delays and cancellations on Wednesday and its spill-over effect continued on Thursday as well, sources said. The Mumbai airport handles around 1,000 flight arrivals and departures per day.

Sep 05, 2019, 11:45 IST "My IndiGo flight was scheduled to take off for Jaipur at 7.55 pm Wednesday night. It took off at 6 am today and landed in Jaipur at 8 am. I boarded the flight around midnight but all passengers remained seated in the aircraft till departure this morning," a passenger told PTI. "There was no dinner. Passengers came onto the tarmac and created a ruckus. Someone even called CISF (Central Industrial Security Force)," he added.

Sep 05, 2019, 11:32 IST The operations at the country's second busiest airport had witnessed heavy disruptions on Wednesday as rains crippled the city. Around 20 flights, most of them of IndiGo, were cancelled on Wednesday and 455 flights were delayed due to the incessant rain.

In a brief statement, Mumbai International Airport Airport Ltd (MIAL) said that "operations are normal". "IndiGo has reported cancellations. Please contact the airlines for further information," it added. IndiGo suspended operations due to paucity of manpower on Wednesday night, a source said. The airline said in a statement Thursday morning that operations had resumed as per the schedule. "There are few cancellations to stabilise the operations. Therefore, we request the passengers to check the status of their flight before proceeding for the airport...All affected passengers are being accommodated on alternate flights," it said.

Sep 05, 2019, 11:20 IST Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday. As per a live flight-tracking website, 14 incoming and 16 outbound flights were cancelled on Thursday. In addition, 118 flights were delayed, including 86 departure.

A 6-year-old boy died after he fell into a gutter last evening, in Nala Sopara area of Palghar district. His body was recovered late last night.

Sep 05, 2019, 11:00 IST The loss of Wednesday's flooding may run into crores with those who incurred losses uncertain if insurance will cover them. "It will depend on the policy type," said Ankit Mehta, an insurance expert. "Usually, people take fire, flood and cyclone cover, but the surveyor's biggest challenge will be to ascertain the quantum of loss and whether the insurer has taken policy for under-insurance (not covering entire stock value) in which case, the insurer will not be entitled to complete coverage. (Read full story)

Sep 05, 2019, 10:45 IST Wednesday's waterlogging raised the fear of leptospirosis and other monsoon-related ailments, especially with a large number of people wading through flooded tracks infested with rodents. Civic hospitals have been put on alert.

A press release by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai stated, "Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 am and local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 am."



Harbour line services restored.



Sep 05, 2019, 10:20 IST The Central Railway has informed on Thursday morning that the suburban harbour line services have been restored. Train services were severely affected due to heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs, leaving many commuters stranded in trains and on railway station platforms alike in various parts of the city. Local train services were affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Maharashtra: Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai. NDRF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri.

School education minister Ashish Shelar announced this on Wednesday on his official Twitter account

Sep 05, 2019, 10:10 IST The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday on Thursday in all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan region as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

Sep 05, 2019, 10:00 IST After Ganesh Chaturthi began on a damp note, Mumbai woke up to yet another day of heavy rain on September 4. Water-logging caused in several parts of the city after hours of rainfall in the metropolis and adjoining areas. Watch the video to know more

Sep 05, 2019, 09:54 IST This is, by a distance, higher than the highest average September rainfall in th last 50 years, which is 327.1mm for the Santacruz Observatory and 304.6 for the Colaba Observatory. Mumbai also exceeded the total average rainfall (2,317mm) for the season, with 2,836.0mm recorded till Wednesday, and is expected to soon cross 3,000mm.

Sep 05, 2019, 09:53 IST The Santacruz Observatory recorded 214.4mm rain in nine hours on Wednesday, meaning just the first four days of September have now recorded 496.5.1mm of rainfall.