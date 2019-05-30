Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi to take oath shortly

Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about her support to PM Modi, a day before flying to Delhi for the ceremony, told the media, "Best wishes to Prime Minister. Hope he will be able to do everything with ease and grace. There are a lot of expectations associated with him... So all my best wishes for him that whatever goals he has set for himself, he reaches all of them."
Kangana Ranaut arrives for PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will begin shortly.
BJP President Amit Shah who is likely to be inducted to PM Modi's new cabinet arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, reports ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take the Oath of Office and Secrecy along with his Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Watch PM Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony live here:
Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, on Thursday morning, PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/5LbxQBuhkW— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, and Karan Johar are among the film celebrities who will attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM Narendra Modi as he is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term in New Delhi in a short while
BJP president Amit Shah and seasoned leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad are set to be sworn in as Cabinet ministers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a glittering ceremony today. The news of Amit Shah joining the Cabinet came from Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, who tweeted a congratulatory message.
Nearly 8000 guests are expected to attend Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, making it the biggest event to be held in the historic premises.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony will take place today at 7 pm in New Delhi. PM Modi won the Lok Sabha elections 2019 by a majority. The swearing ceremony of Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term will take place today. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.