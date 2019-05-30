Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi to take oath shortly

May 30, 2019, 18:17 IST BJP President Amit Shah who is likely to be inducted to PM Modi's new cabinet arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, reports ANI. Pic/ANI

May 30, 2019, 18:13 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take the Oath of Office and Secrecy along with his Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Watch PM Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony live here: LIVE Now: PM @narendramodi to take the Oath of Office and Secrecy along with Council of Ministers @rashtrapatibhvnhttps://t.co/bDJQveW5By — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 30, 2019

May 30, 2019, 18:08 IST Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, on Thursday morning, PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial. #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/5LbxQBuhkW — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

May 30, 2019, 18:04 IST BJP president Amit Shah and seasoned leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad are set to be sworn in as Cabinet ministers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a glittering ceremony today. The news of Amit Shah joining the Cabinet came from Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, who tweeted a congratulatory message.

May 30, 2019, 17:45 IST Nearly 8000 guests are expected to attend Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, making it the biggest event to be held in the historic premises.