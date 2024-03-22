Death anniversary of Bhagat Singh: Know the historic significance of the Shaheed Diwas

On March 23, 1931, the trio- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged to death by Britishers. In order to honour their sacrifice for India's freedom struggle, the day is celebrated as Shaheed Diwas

On March 23, 1931, the one of the first freedom fighters of India who were hanged to death by Britishers at young age were the trio- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru (popularly recalled as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev). In order to honour and remember their sacrifice for India's freedom struggle, March 23 is celebrated as Shaheed Diwas.

Th Shaheed Diwas is celebrated in schools and students perform parades, poetry sessions, debates, dance and essay competitions in the remembrance of the freedom fighters. Shaheed Diwas is celebrated in India on January 30 and March 23.

January 30 is celebrated as Shaheed Diwas, or Martyr’s Day, in memory of Mahatma Gandhi, and March 23 is celebrated to remember the sacrifice of three extraordinary freedom fighters of India, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, while the three young freedom fighters were hanged to death on March 23.

On March 23, across the country, homages are paid to these revolutionaries. They are the source of inspiration for the youth of India. At a young age, they came forward and for the country's independence, displayed bravery and also sacrificed their lives.

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907 in Faisalabad district of Punjab province (now in Pakistan) and is remembered unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom and his ultimate sacrifice at the tender age of 23. Singh became actively involved in India’s freedom movement at an early age after quitting formal education. However he was an avid reader. Singh's revolutionary plans to achieve freedom from Britishers got immense support from youth.

In December 1928, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru plotted the assassination of the superintendent of police James Scott in Lahore to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, the nationalist leader of the famous Lal-Bal-Pal trio. In a case of mistaken identity, assistant superintendent of police John Saunders was shot dead. They escaped.

In April 1929, Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt hurled bombs in the Central Assembly Hall in Delhi, and raised the slogan of “Inquilab Zindabad!”. They were later arrested. Singh and his revolutionary comrades Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore Conspiracy case.

Their ultimate fight against Britishers for country's freedom will forever be a source of inspiration, especially for the youth. Several government and private events are organised to remember the sacrifice of these revolutionaries.