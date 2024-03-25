Breaking News
Easter 2024: Significance, celebrations and rituals on the day
Easter 2024: Significance, celebrations and rituals on the day

Updated on: 25 March,2024 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As Easter 2024 approaches, Christians around the world prepare to celebrate the key event of their faith--Jesus Christ's resurrection

Representational Pic/File/iStock

As Easter approaches, Christians around the world prepare to celebrate the key event of their faith--Jesus Christ's resurrection. This hallowed occasion is deeply meaningful in Christian theology, representing hope, renewal, and the triumph of life over death. Let's look at the meaning, celebrations, and customs linked with Easter Day.


Easter marks the end of Holy Week, which began on Palm Sunday and included events like Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday. The central concept of Easter is the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion, as described in the New Testament of the Bible. Christians see the resurrection as the final manifestation of God's power over sin and death, promising believers eternal life and redemption.


Many Christian communities assemble before dawn on Easter Sunday to see the sunrise and celebrate Jesus' resurrection. These morning ceremonies are frequently held outdoors, signifying the start of a new day and the hope offered by Christ's resurrection.


The Easter Vigil is a prominent liturgical celebration that many Christian groups hold on Holy Saturday evening. It starts in darkness and ends with the lighting of the Paschal candle, which symbolises Christ's light illuminating the world. The vigil includes Bible readings, prayers, hymns, and Eucharistic celebrations.

Easter Sunday Mass or worship services are held in churches around the world, bringing believers together to celebrate Jesus' resurrection. The ceremonies frequently include special hymns, prayers, and talks on the themes of resurrection, hope, and salvation.

Easter egg hunts are a popular custom, particularly among children, and represent the joy and new life connected with Easter. Hidden Easter eggs, frequently containing candy or treats, are eagerly sought after in gardens, parks, and churchyards.

Families and friends get together for holiday meals and Easter feasts, which include traditional dishes like roast lamb, ham, hot cross buns, and Easter desserts like simnel cake and chocolate eggs. The feast represents abundance, fellowship, and the delight of sharing with loved ones.

Easter is associated with a variety of symbols, including the Easter lily (which represents purity and new life), the Paschal lamb (which represents Jesus as God's sacrificial Lamb), and the Easter bunny (a secular symbol of fertility and rebirth).

