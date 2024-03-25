Breaking News
Good Friday 2024: What is the day celebrated?

Updated on: 25 March,2024 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Good Friday is a religious holiday usually observed by Christians. It is also called Holy Friday, Black Friday, or Great Friday

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Good Friday is a religious holiday usually observed by Christians. It is also called Holy Friday, Black Friday, or Great Friday. It is observed to remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, his death, and his rising from the dead. Good Friday, the Friday before Easter Sunday, this year will be celebrated on March 29.


For Christians, the death of Jesus Christ on the cross represents the ultimate sacrifice made for the forgiveness of sins. It is believed that through his death, Christ atoned for the sins of humanity and provided a way for believers to have eternal life. The day is considered "good" because of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus, which opened the way for salvation and reconciliation between God and humanity. 


Christians observe Good Friday solemnly to honor the way Jesus Christ underwent tremendous suffering and died for the expiation of their sins. This may involve attending a service where the account of Jesus's agonizing crucifixion is recounted.


The day is typically observed by waking up early and prepare for the day of sacrifice, wearing  black to symbolize the mourning, observing the obligatory day of fasting and abstinence as required by the Church, observe silence from noon to 3:00 PM- the hours when Jesus suffered on the cross and venerate the holy cross in home or the Church.

In India, Good Friday is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and some businesses are also closed. Many Christians in India attend special church services or pray on Good Friday. Some people also fast or abstain from meat on this day. Many Christians hold parades or open air plays to portray the last days and hours of Jesus' life in some areas of India.

After the solemn commemoration of Good Friday, Christians shift their focus to a more joyous occasion- Easter Sunday. On this day, they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ with lively church services, joyful hymns, and gatherings with family and friends. 

