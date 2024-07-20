Guru Purnima also holds significance in Buddhist traditions

Representational Pic/AI/Meta

Guru Purnima 2024: Know significance of the day

Guru Purnima is celebrated as a holy day to pay tribute to and show gratitude to the mentors and gurus, or spiritual teachers.

Guru Purnima also holds significance in Buddhist traditions. It is believed that on this day, Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon, known as the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta, to his five disciples. This sermon marked the beginning of the Buddhist community, or the Sangha, and the dissemination of Buddha's teachings.

Guru Purnima is a highly esteemed celebration with profound cultural and spiritual meaning. It's a time when people realise the importance of their gurus in their life and show their respect for them. The celebration honors the age-old custom of teachers passing along knowledge and wisdom to their students. It serves as a helpful reminder to people of the value of getting advice from experts in a given industry or spiritual path. The purpose of Guru Purnima is to urge people to continue their quest of knowledge and personal development under the guidance of a guru, and to express gratitude for the wisdom and guidance they have received.

There are several customs and rituals practiced during the occasion. Offering flowers, fruits, and other offerings, disciples honor their gurus. They ask for blessings and show their appreciation for the wisdom and direction they have been given. Satsangs, or spiritual assemblies, are planned events when followers participate in prayer, devotional singing, and instruction.

Guru Purnima is a day to remember the value of education, wisdom-seeking, and paying homage to those who have lighted our way. It highlights the value of the interaction between teachers and students as well as the passing down of information through the generations.

Guru Purnima is a time to remember to respect and value the knowledge and direction that gurus have given us. It inspires people to consider the significance of spiritual development and ask for blessings in order to advance down the straight and narrow road.

Guru Purnima is an exuberant occasion that pays tribute to the role that gurus have played in molding people's lives, encouraging spiritual development, and dispersing the light of enlightenment and wisdom. It's an occasion to pause, express appreciation, and recommit to the pursuit of wisdom and self-realisation.