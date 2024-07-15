Commemorating Guru Purnima 2024: Honouring our teachers and guides

Guru Purnima 2024 holds deep cultural and spiritual importance, with various customs and traditions observed to mark the occasion.

Guru Purnima is a significant festival celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains to honour their teachers and spiritual guides. In 2024, Guru Purnima falls on 21st July. This sacred day is dedicated to paying respect and gratitude to the gurus who guide us in our spiritual, academic, and personal lives. Guru Purnima 2024 holds deep cultural and spiritual importance, with various customs and traditions observed to mark the occasion.

The Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is important to Buddhists because it commemorates the day that Lord Buddha preached his first sermon at Sarnath following his enlightenment. Jains commemorate the day in memory of Lord Mahavira, who turned into Gautam Swami's spiritual mentor and one of his main students.

Traditions and Observances

1. Offering Prayers and Puja: To honour their gurus, devotees undertake puja (worship) at the start of Guru Purnima. This includes presenting fruits, flowers, candies, and other tokens of appreciation. Prayers and hymns are recited specifically to ask the gurus for blessings and to express appreciation.

2. Guru Dakshina: Offering Guru Dakshina, a symbol of gratitude and devotion to one's master, is a customary activity observed on Guru Purnima. This can take the shape of cash, gifts, or services. The action expresses the disciple's appreciation for the guru's wisdom and direction.

3. Spiritual Discourses and Satsangs: On Guru Purnima, a lot of ashrams and spiritual organisations host talks and satsangs (spiritual assemblies). Gatherings of devotees take place for group meditation, experience sharing and teaching listening. These meetings provide a forum for group spiritual development and serve to emphasise the value of the guru-disciple bond.

4. Reading Sacred Texts: Devotees commonly read and study holy books including the Upanishads, the Vedas, and the Bhagavad Gita on Guru Purnima. This practice enhances comprehension of spiritual teachings and pays respect to the gurus' wisdom.

5. Fasting and Meditation: As a sign of devotion and penance, some devotees undertake a fast on Guru Purnima. They focus on their spiritual journey and the teachings from their gurus as they meditate and reflect throughout the day.

6. Cultural Programs and Activities: In educational institutions, Guru Purnima is celebrated with cultural programs, including speeches, dances, and skits that highlight the importance of teachers. Students express their appreciation for their mentors through various performances and activities.

7. Community Service: Many people engage in acts of community service on Guru Purnima. This includes distributing food, clothes, and other necessities to the needy. Serving others is seen as a way to honour the teachings of gurus, who often emphasise compassion and selfless service.