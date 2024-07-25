This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas that saw India reclaim its territory from infiltrating Pakistani forces

Indian army soldiers during the Kargil War in July 1999. File Pic/PTI

July 26 is remembered by the country as the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day that honors the valor and sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War of 1999.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the victory that saw India reclaim its territory from infiltrating Pakistani forces.

25 years after the Indian bravehearts scripted a memorable victory for the country post winning decisive battles in icy heights of Kargil, the Indian Army is honouring the valour, indomitable spirit and supreme sacrifices made by them in service of the nation with a solemn celebration in Dras.

This year, PM Narendra Modi will be in Ladakh on July 26 to attend the anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024.

PM Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial on July 26 and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, his office said on Thursday.

On Thursday, at Dras, events were graced by a large number of senior serving officers, gallantry awardees, veterans, and next of kin of the bravehearts who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.

#25YearsofKargilVijay



On the occasion of Rajat Jayanti Samaroh #KargilVijayDiwas 2024, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at #KargilWarMemorial & pay homage to the #Bravehearts who displayed unparalleled bravery during ‘Operation Vijay’.



He will also… pic.twitter.com/lp9YpSsWG3 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 25, 2024

The key highlights of today's celebrations included the battle reminiscence at Lamochen View Point, 'Vijay Bhoj', and 'Shaurya Sandhya'.

The grand celebrations to mark the 'Rajat Jyanti' of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war are scheduled at Dras from July 24 to 26.

The Kargil War was fought in the high-altitude mountains of Kargil and Dras sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. It had lasted from May 3rd to July 26th, 1999.

The war was triggered by the infiltration of Pakistani soldiers and militants into Indian territory, which was aimed at cutting off the vital Srinagar-Leh highway.

The conflict saw intense battles fought at high altitudes, where Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and determination in the face of difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force launched 'Operation Vijay' to evict the intruders from Indian territory.

The operation involved ground troops conducting daring assaults and capturing strategic peaks that had been occupied by Pakistani forces.