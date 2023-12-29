Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve
Mumbai: Ghatkopar upgrade Phase 1 completed
Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium
Mumbai: Aarey-BKC Metro to have 260 round trips every day
Mumbai: City to stay warm till first week of January
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > Offbeat News > Article > New Year 2024 Celebrate a cozy New Years Eve with these vegetarian delights

New Year 2024: Celebrate a cozy New Year's Eve with these vegetarian delights

Updated on: 29 December,2023 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

If you are a homebody or want to embrace the cosiness of home for New Year 2024, indulging in delightful activities and relishing special vegetarian meals can make for a memorable celebration.

New Year 2024: Celebrate a cozy New Year's Eve with these vegetarian delights

Representative Image/ Pexels

Listen to this article
New Year 2024: Celebrate a cozy New Year's Eve with these vegetarian delights
x
00:00

Once upon a time, New Year's was not about attending cray parties or going to Marine Drive at midnight but rather watching an awards night with family and being cosily wrapped up in the blankets. As the year draws to a close and the celebratory spirit of New Year’s Eve 2024 fills the air, staying indoors can be just as delightful as heading out for festivities, especially in Mumbai.


If you are a homebody or want to embrace the cosiness of home for New Year 2024, indulging in delightful activities and relishing special vegetarian meals can make for a memorable celebration.


Here are things you can do for cosy celebrations:


Movie Marathon: Kick off the evening by curating a movie marathon with family or friends. Select classic Bollywood films, feel-good comedies, or even a series marathon that everyone loves. Create a cinema-like ambience with popcorn, comfy cushions, and dim lighting.

Game Night: Engage in a fun-filled game night with board games, card games, or even some group gaming on consoles. Games like Tambola, Monopoly, or Pictionary can add a lively touch to the evening, creating laughter and lasting memories.

DIY Decor: Get creative by decorating your space with DIY crafts. Design New Year banners, create paper streamers, or craft unique centrepieces to give your home a festive touch. Involve everyone in the family in a collaborative and enjoyable activity.

Music and Dance: Create a playlist of favourite tunes or the latest chartbusters and host a mini dance party. Move the furniture aside, dim the lights, and let loose to celebrate the arrival of the New Year 2024 with joy and rhythm.

While you're at it, you can also rather have a cookout with your friends and indulge in these dishes:

Veggie Pasta Primavera: Prepare a colourful pasta primavera loaded with fresh vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms. Toss them with al dente pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce for a delightful treat.

Paneer Tikka Skewers: Create succulent paneer tikka skewers by marinating paneer cubes in a mix of yoghurt and spices. Grill or roast them to perfection and serve with mint chutney for a flavorful appetizer.

Veggie Biriyani: I smell the veg Biryani does not exist coming at this suggestion but can we do it another time, please? Meanwhile, for those willing to try, cook up a fragrant vegetable biriyani with aromatic spices and assorted vegetables. Layered with basmati rice and slow-cooked, this dish promises a burst of flavour with every spoonful.

Stuffed Bell Peppers: Make stuffed bell peppers by filling them with a mix of rice, assorted veggies, herbs, and spices. Baked until tender, these flavorful bell peppers make for a satisfying main course.

Fruit Custard: End the meal on a sweet note with homemade fruit custard. Combine mixed fruits with chilled custard for a refreshing and light dessert.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

happy new year new year mumbai festivals Mumbai festivals

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK