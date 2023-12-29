New Year 2024: Celebrate a cozy New Year's Eve with these vegetarian delights

If you are a homebody or want to embrace the cosiness of home for New Year 2024, indulging in delightful activities and relishing special vegetarian meals can make for a memorable celebration.

Once upon a time, New Year's was not about attending cray parties or going to Marine Drive at midnight but rather watching an awards night with family and being cosily wrapped up in the blankets. As the year draws to a close and the celebratory spirit of New Year’s Eve 2024 fills the air, staying indoors can be just as delightful as heading out for festivities, especially in Mumbai.

If you are a homebody or want to embrace the cosiness of home for New Year 2024, indulging in delightful activities and relishing special vegetarian meals can make for a memorable celebration.

Here are things you can do for cosy celebrations:

Movie Marathon: Kick off the evening by curating a movie marathon with family or friends. Select classic Bollywood films, feel-good comedies, or even a series marathon that everyone loves. Create a cinema-like ambience with popcorn, comfy cushions, and dim lighting.

Game Night: Engage in a fun-filled game night with board games, card games, or even some group gaming on consoles. Games like Tambola, Monopoly, or Pictionary can add a lively touch to the evening, creating laughter and lasting memories.

DIY Decor: Get creative by decorating your space with DIY crafts. Design New Year banners, create paper streamers, or craft unique centrepieces to give your home a festive touch. Involve everyone in the family in a collaborative and enjoyable activity.

Music and Dance: Create a playlist of favourite tunes or the latest chartbusters and host a mini dance party. Move the furniture aside, dim the lights, and let loose to celebrate the arrival of the New Year 2024 with joy and rhythm.

While you're at it, you can also rather have a cookout with your friends and indulge in these dishes:

Veggie Pasta Primavera: Prepare a colourful pasta primavera loaded with fresh vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms. Toss them with al dente pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce for a delightful treat.

Paneer Tikka Skewers: Create succulent paneer tikka skewers by marinating paneer cubes in a mix of yoghurt and spices. Grill or roast them to perfection and serve with mint chutney for a flavorful appetizer.

Veggie Biriyani: I smell the veg Biryani does not exist coming at this suggestion but can we do it another time, please? Meanwhile, for those willing to try, cook up a fragrant vegetable biriyani with aromatic spices and assorted vegetables. Layered with basmati rice and slow-cooked, this dish promises a burst of flavour with every spoonful.

Stuffed Bell Peppers: Make stuffed bell peppers by filling them with a mix of rice, assorted veggies, herbs, and spices. Baked until tender, these flavorful bell peppers make for a satisfying main course.

Fruit Custard: End the meal on a sweet note with homemade fruit custard. Combine mixed fruits with chilled custard for a refreshing and light dessert.