Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, urged citizens to strengthen the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign this Diwali by supporting local businesses. Citing technological achievements like the MACE Observatory in Ladakh, he emphasised self-reliance as India’s new driving force.

PM Modi urges citizens to strengthen self-reliance during the festive season. MACE Observatory is Asia’s largest imaging telescope, showcasing India`s progress. Local potters craft thousands of traditional diyas for Diwali, embracing Vocal for Local.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, called on citizens to actively contribute to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India campaign, especially during the upcoming festive season. The Prime Minister emphasised that self-reliance is no longer merely a policy; it has become a passion that fuels India’s progress. "Self-reliance has not only become our policy, it has become our passion. It was not very long ago, just 10 years ago, when if someone said that some complex technology was being developed in India, many people would not believe it and many would ridicule it," said the PM during his address.

Highlighting the strides the country has made, he continued, “Today, these same people are amazed to see the success of our country. India, becoming self-reliant, is now doing wonders in every field.” According to ANI reports, PM Modi shared that technological advancements across the nation have led to major achievements and emphasised one such example: the Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) Observatory in Hanle village, Ladakh.





The MACE Observatory, home to Asia’s largest imaging telescope, is perched at a remarkable altitude of 4,300 metres, making it the world’s highest telescope of its kind. Built indigenously with the support of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), and various industry partners, the observatory demonstrates India’s growing capacity in cutting-edge scientific development. "In a place where temperatures drop below -30 degrees, and oxygen levels are low, our scientists and local industry partners have created something unprecedented in Asia," said the PM, according to ANI. He added that the telescope’s view of distant cosmic bodies symbolises the potential of a self-reliant India.





The observatory, inaugurated by Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), on October 8, further boosts India’s standing in global science and technology.





During the broadcast, PM Modi also urged citizens to support local industries through the 'Vocal for Local' campaign this Diwali season, reinforcing the idea that 'Make in India' is evolving into 'Make for the World.' He encouraged shopping locally, particularly for traditional items, to strengthen the economy and empower small businesses.





ANI reported that potters in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, have already responded to this call. They have begun crafting eco-friendly earthen lamps, a tradition going back generations, to light homes for Diwali. Ram Saroop, a local potter, said, "We have received an order to make 20,000 lamps. We began preparations about 20 days before Diwali. It’s a time that brings us joy as it provides employment.” He added that they are working hard to produce diyas in various sizes to meet the growing demand, ANI reports.





This festive season, as PM Modi highlighted, offers an opportunity for every citizen to actively participate in the journey towards a self-reliant India by supporting local industries.

(With inputs from ANI)