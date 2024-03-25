Rangpanchami 2024, a festival, is celebrated with intensity and excitement, occurs five days after Holi

Representational Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Rangpanchami 2024: All you may need to know about the festival x 00:00

Rangpanchami is celebrated with intensity and excitement, occurs five days after Holi. Rangpanchami, derived from the Sanskrit words "rang" (color) and "panchami" (fifth), is celebrated on the fifth day following Holi and marks the end of the Holi celebrations. This auspicious day is deeply culturally significant, representing the onset of spring and the triumph of virtue over evil.

As communities around India prepare to celebrate this colorful extravaganza, here is all you may need to know about the festival and its rich traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most significant differences between Holi and Rangapanchami is the time of the events. While Holi is often celebrated across two days, Rangapanchami falls exactly on the fifth day after the full moon, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This usually occurs in March or April, depending on the lunar cycle.

Another significant difference is the way colors are used during Rangapanchami. Rangapanchami adopts a more restrained approach to color play than Holi, which involves exciting color wars with dry or wet powder. People frequently smear one other with dry or wet colors, though the intensity of the color play is usually lower than it is during Holi.

Rangpanchami is known for its fun splashing of brilliant colors, with people of all ages taking to the streets to douse each other with colored powders and water. The air is filled with laughing, music, and the festive energy of the occasion.

Communities come together to celebrate Rangpanchami with gusto, arranging cultural events, processions, and street plays to highlight India's rich cultural past. These events build a sense of community and friendship among the attendees.

On Rangpanchami, some regions conduct traditional customs, such as worshiping Lord Krishna and Radha, who are honored as symbols of love and devotion. Devotees offer prayers, chant hymns, and decorate idols with colorful garlands.

Rangpanchami is also a time for eating and celebration, with relatives and friends gathering to share traditional delicacies, sweets, and savory snacks. The celebrations continue late into the night, with revelers exchanging pleasantries and sharing laughing.

Rangpanchami crosses religious and societal boundaries, bringing people from many backgrounds together in a celebration of joy and harmony. It represents India's rich cultural legacy and the sense of oneness that unites its people.

While Rangpanchami is a time for joyous celebrations, it is critical to commemorate the holiday properly, taking into mind environmental sustainability and safety.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!