Solar Eclipse 2024: Precautions for safe witnessing of Surya Grahan

Representational Pic/File

As the solar eclipse approaches, sky gazers prepare to view the celestial marvel. The solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is scheduled to occur on April 8, providing a unique opportunity to view the alignment of the sun, moon, and the earth.

While watching solar eclipse can be an incredible experience, it is also important to take the proper precautions to protect your safety during the phenomenon.

Experts suggest the necessity of protecting one's eyes and taking adequate precautions to minimize potential damage during solar eclipse.

Here are some essential precautions to keep in mind while witnessing the solar eclipse:

Wearing solar eclipse proof viewing glasses is vital for protecting your eyes from the harmful effects of direct sunlight. Regular sunglasses or handmade filters could be insufficient to protect one's eyes during a solar eclipse. To safely observe the sun, one must wear only glasses that fulfill the required safety standards. A viewer must avoid direct view of the sun with naked eye, even during a partial eclipse. Doing so could result in eye injury or in some cases irreversible vision loss. Instead, one must use solar viewing glasses or other safe viewing devices to see the eclipse.

Another safe option to watch the solar eclipse is with a pinhole projector. This simple contraption lets you project an image of the sun onto a surface, such as paper or cardboard. Instructions for creating pinhole projectors are widely available online and can be built even at home.

If seeing the eclipse in person is not possible, one must consider watching live streams or broadcasts of the event. Many astronomy groups and media sites broadcast live coverage of solar eclipses, allowing you to observe the spectacle from the comfort and safety of your own home.

If one intends to shoot or record the solar eclipse, employ suitable solar filters or lenses to safeguard your camera equipment. Directly pointing cameras or telescopes at the sun without sufficient filtration can damage the equipment and potentially harm the photographer's eyes.

During the solar eclipse, one must keep pets and animals indoors to avoid mistakenly staring at the sun and hurting their eyes. It is suggested to provide them with a safe and comfortable inside environment until the eclipse is over.

