Tulsi Vivah 2023: The marriage is reverred element of Dev Diwali celebrations

Tulsi Vivah 2023 will be observed on November 24, Friday. The vivah is part of Dev Diwali, which literally translates to Festival of the Gods. It is pertinent to understand what is Dev Diwali before knowing why Tulsi Vivah is part of the festivities of Dev Diwali.

Dev Diwali holds a significant place in Hindu traditions and is celebrated with immense fervour and reverence across India. The auspicious day on which Dev Diwali is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik (October-November), marks the culmination of Diwali festivities. It is characterised by many rituals that honour the divine entities of Hinduism. It's a time when devotees express gratitude and pay homage to the gods and goddesses, celebrating their presence and blessings.

Tulsi Vivah forms an integral observance of Dev Diwali. The Tulsi Vivah celebrates a ritualistic union between the sacred plant Tulsi (holy basil) and Lord Vishnu who get tied in a matrimonial bond. The wedding ceremony between Tulsi and Lord Vishnu commemorates a deep spiritual connection between the divine and the earthly.

Hailed in Hinduism for its medicinal properties and purity, tulsi is considered sacred. The plant is revered and seen as a symbol of devotion and the embodiment of the goddess Lakshmi.

During the Dev Diwali, Tulsi Vivah is performed with elaborate rituals mirroring that of a typical wedding. The Tulsi plant is beautifully adorned, often in the form of a deity, and placed in areas decorated with rangoli. Devotees engage in prayers, hymns, and rituals, seeking blessings for harmony, prosperity, and well-being from Lord Vishnu and Tulsi.

Beyond its religious significance, Tulsi Vivah on Dev Diwali holds great significance. It highlights the value of spirituality, nature, and the enduring bond between the divine and people. Drawing comparisons between the divine union of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu and the sanctity of marriage, the ritual serves as a reminder of the values of commitment, fidelity, and the sanctity of relationships.