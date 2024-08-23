According to news reports, one of the people in the video is Sunny Waghchaure, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, who is known for his obsession for gold ornaments. The other man is Sanjay Gujar, Waghchaure's friend. The duo are known as 'Golden Boys' for their possession of heavy gold jewellery, cars and phones

Pic/PTI

Four people from Pune visited the famous Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, wearing 25 kg of gold ornaments.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Devotees from Pune wearing 25 kg of gold visited Tirumala's Venkateswara Temple earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/k38FCr30zE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2024

According to news reports, one of the people in the video is Sunny Waghchoure, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, who is known for his obsession for gold ornaments. The others in the video are his wife and son as well as his friend Sanjay Gujar. Waghchaure has posted several videos of his luxury cars, three of which have also been coloured in golden and the original paint of the car stays hidden under it. In some of the videos on social media, Waghchoure has uploaded photos of his Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover Range Rover, Audi and Jaguar collections.

Thirty-four-year-old Waghchoure is a businessman and also finances movies and TV shows. According to reports, he has made appearances on television as well as movies in minor roles.

Gujar is also a film financer. Apart from this, Gujar also does modeling and acting.

Both Waghchoure and Gujar are known as the 'Golden Boys' for their possessing kilos of gold accessories, including phones, rings, and even footwear. In the pictures posted on social media, the friends are seen wearing 3-5kg of gold ornaments in most of the photos.

The two friends have individual net worth million dollars as of 2023.

The duo has also appeared together in a famous reality show couple of years ago.

Waghchoure and Gujar have millions of followers on Instagram, where the duo upload videos of their new 'golden' possessions.

In 2011, in a similar obsession, another Pune resident named Datta Phuge, had gifted himself a handmade shirt worth ₹1.27-crore. The shirt weighed more than 3kg. Apart from the shirt, Phuge the husband of a former NCP corporator, also used to don an additional 4kg of gold ornaments, including a huge bracelet, and rings on nine fingers. In 2016, he was beaten to death by a few men. One of the accused in the case is his nephew.

In similar cases, an MNS politician Ramesh Wanjale would adorn 2kg of gold accessories while NCP functionary Samrat Moze, also from Pune, wore gold ornaments weighing 8.5kg.





