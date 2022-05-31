Watch video: IAF officer climbs Mount Everest, sings national anthem on peak

The video tweeted by PRO Defence Prayagraj has received over 41,000 views and many citizens appreciated Uniyal's effort

India's Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal scaled Mount Everest to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75th year of Independence). After reaching the summit, the IAF officer sang India's national anthem. Uniyal's video was posted on Twitter by PRO Defence Prayagraj.

#NationalAnthem #JanaGanaMana at #MtEverest by #IAF Officer first time in Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav without mask! Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal raises the bar!! Dedicates Everest climb to Unsung #FreedomFighters🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳Jai Hind#Harkaamdeshkenaam#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/t14rVxdSUS — PRO Defence Prayagraj (@PROdefprayagraj) May 30, 2022

In the short video, Uniyal along with fellow mountaineers is seen holding the Indian national flag and the Air Force flag. “On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are holding the Indian national flag and Air Force flag on Mount Everest,” he says in the video.

Proud to you Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal for hoisting the Tricolour on Mt Everest and enhancing glory of the Nation — IGNOU Dehradun (@DehradunIgnou) May 30, 2022

Proud Moment for All Indians#IAF officer Wg Cdr Vikrant Uniyal#NationalAnthem

Jai Hindð®ð³ð®ð³ — LovelySrivastava (@Soulful_Lovely) May 31, 2022

So proud moment for us. Jai Hind — Farrah Deebaa (@deebaa_farrah) May 30, 2022