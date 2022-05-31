Watch video: IAF officer climbs Mount Everest, sings national anthem on peak

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


India's Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal scaled Mount Everest to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75th year of Independence). After reaching the summit, the IAF officer sang India's national anthem. Uniyal's video was posted on Twitter by PRO Defence Prayagraj.






In the short video, Uniyal along with fellow mountaineers is seen holding the Indian national flag and the Air Force flag. “On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are holding the Indian national flag and Air Force flag on Mount Everest,” he says in the video.

The video tweeted by PRO Defence Prayagraj has received over 41,000 views and many citizens appreciated Uniyal's effort.

