Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article A healthy dose of scepticism could help keep us safe x 00:00

The fraudman Godman hoax continues as the Thane Police Crime Branch recently arrested a seventh accused in connection with a sexual abuse racket. In this racket, a self-styled Godman allegedly targeted over 17 victims, including several minors.

Several young women, girls, minors were the target. The gang would lure them to this Godman who promised a rain of money, after uttering some mumbo jumbo. The victims were sexually assaulted.

The self-styled godman and five of his accomplices have already been arrested by the police. The accomplices would allegedly scour for victims and lure them to the main accused by promising them that certain ‘rituals’ would lead to a money shower in their lives.

While these targets were extremely poor, some children and vulnerable, there are enough and more frauds being perpetuated roughly along the same lines. At other times, targets are adult women, lured to these criminals through different get rick quick schemes or rather cons.

One has to be extremely sceptical as these Godmen usually operate with a network. The middleman or middlewoman’s work is to scour for victims. Sometimes, an unlikely person becomes a target simply because the con team has struck at a particularly vulnerable time or phase in that person’s life. Take your time to review claims or so-called miracles from somebody who dangles instant riches/fame in front of you, as a bait.

There cannot be something like get rich easily or quick. Money can never ‘rain’ down on you. The weather Gods are certainly kind at times but in other ways. Use calm, cool logic. Sharp thinking and common sense. In fact, burst the bubble of these conmen by calling them out or even help nabbing them.