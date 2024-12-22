A saree-clad sentinel

In a sea of books on Mumbai, a new one dives deeper into its coastal riches, reimagining biodiversity in the wake of climate crisis

The book cover by Daniel Luis embodies a modern Mumbadevi walking with elan. The pallu of her saree is a vibrant blue canvas, adorned with the essence of Mumbai

Fear can serve as a teaching tool in humanity’s effort to transition to a low-carbon future. But many argue that sustained positive action is preferable to an alarmist, doom-laden signal. Actionable steps mobilise real change in systems and behaviours. The makers of the soon-to-be-released encyclopaedic book Coastal Life of Mumbai (CLoM) subscribe to the second philosophy of climate action. Through vivid visual depictions and practical suggestions, their book empowers readers to become custodians of Mumbai’s natural treasures, demonstrating that preserving the city’s fragile ecosystem is not just essential—it’s entirely within reach.

Whether it’s conserving mangroves, reducing noise pollution, or embracing eco-friendly practices during festivals, the actionable insights inspire hope and don’t let the reader off the hook. Be it ethical fish consumption (a handy menu card with regional intermixes included), restoration of built heritage, or poetry confronting merciless deforestation, the book outlines myriad ways climate action takes shape. It evokes a universal sense of everyday responsibility, extending not only to fellow humans but to all life forms.

Priced at Rs 2,500 (hardbound, published by SPROUTS) and spanning 280 pages, CLoM is collaborative in letter and spirit. It builds on the success of The Climate Actioneers’ Primer: A Beginner’s Toolkit (2023), the first book in the Climate Action Series conceived-published by SPROUTS, a conservation NGO founded by Anand Pendharkar. Five offerings will follow in the series, addressing various intersectionalities such as tourism, urban biodiversity, eco-restoration, and more.

Anand Pendharkar, author and founder-CEO of SPROUTS, leads a clean-up drive at Girgaum Chowpatty

Pendharkar, the author-activist-motivational speaker-ecologist, is also an adventurer, having scaled Nanda Devi and Trishul, cycled from Goa to Mumbai, and trekked from Manali to Leh while documenting India’s biodiversity. He recently established the School of Western Ghats, a training initiative for conservation leaders.

Pendharkar, happy about the climate action book, says all coastal megacities, like Mumbai, deserve to be studied in the wake of possible threats of submergence. “Developing climate-resilience needs planning and design-thinking, and also spreading the net beyond humans. Our research proudly samples over 800 species of flora, fauna and fungi, along with a diversity of recent migrant and historical human settlers. It is a celebration of cultural linkages between communities—which have contributed to the making of a vibrant modern business capital of India.”

The book is also a deep dive into Mumbai’s boundless generosity, its cosmopolitan neighbourhoods, and its spirit of sharing through the lens of original gaothans, koliwadas and chawls. The city’s warm embrace includes all—eels, crocodiles, leopards, dolphins, and humans. The book cover by Daniel Luis embodies a modern Mumbadevi walking with elan. The pallu of her saree is a vibrant blue canvas, adorned with miniature illustrations that capture the essence of Mumbai—street food culture, iconic monuments, local folklore, and the serene Arabian sea.

The visual book, with a record 600 photos, is a team project to the core. Over 60 SPROUTS associates and members have contributed in various capacities, besides authors, designers, illustrators, fundraisers, marketeers, social media promoters, donors, and not to forget “moral supporters”. SPROUTS has an active bunch of over 900-1,000 people spread across India (abroad too) who engage both online and offline in Earth Melas, symposiums, forest walks, river/lake clean-up drives, beach walks, certificate courses and workshops. The book emerges from the collective wisdom of multihued experts who remained in touch for three decades. For instance, the design constructs of Professor Vikram Pawar, Anushri Joshi, and Surabhi Gorule, gel well with interwoven texts by Amruta Padgaonkar, Rahul Palekar, Nikhil Disoria, Sneha Patel, Aradhya Sardesai, Siddharth Waradkar, Dhanashree Bagade, Riddhi Joshi and Dr Kurush Dalal—and taut editing by Kamini Gopal, who, incidentally, likens the book to Mumbai Bhel–—“a blend of wildlife references, a travel guide, a history and anthropology textbook, a cookbook...”

Team CLoM shines in spotlighting the hidden “aha” moments that make this book a revelation. Despite Mumbai’s extensive documentation across various disciplines, the city still holds countless undercelebrated stories. Who would have guessed that the islands of Bombay, through a royal dowry, taught the world to drink tea?

When Portuguese princess Catherine of Braganza married England’s King Charles II in 1662, she brought with her chests of Chinese tea—an unlikely but pivotal gift that, along with Bombay itself, became central to British culture, forever shaping its afternoon tea tradition. Similarly, no other megacity on Earth can boast over 800 species—including Blue Whales—thriving in harmony alongside 22 million people.

Images from the book show some species found along the coastline, such as such as Blue Button (Porpita porpita) and Adusta Murex (Chinoreus brunneus)

Mumbai’s prehistoric ties to Pangaea are equally astonishing; there was a time when one could walk from Mumbai to Madagascar, Seychelles, and even Antarctica. Add to that the city’s compact 625 sq km landmass, teeming with caves, coastal forts, lighthouses, lakes, rivers, hills, mangroves, and a 104 sq km forest home to 40 leopards—all while housing India’s most extensive network of urban infrastructure. And as if that weren’t enough, Mumbai also claims the world’s longest bench at Marine Drive, nestled within one of the largest collections of Art Deco buildings, second only to Miami. These pastel-hued, ocean-liner-inspired gems have not only shaped the city’s skyline but also earned it UNESCO World Heritage status in 2018. Together, these elements continue to astonish the most seasoned historians and environmentalists. Mumbai is not just a megacity; it’s a living heaving ecosystem unlike any other.

The book awakens readers to the vibrant marine fauna that shares the ecosystem with us. From the elusive Indo-Pacific Finless Porpoise and graceful Pallas’s Gull

to the resilient Burnt Cup Coral and delicate Pearly Sea Anemone, the creatures reveal a thriving natural world often overshadowed by urban life. It leaves you feeling guilty for encroaching human actions!

Similarly, overlooked plant life too comes to the fore. Toothbrush Trees whose twigs are traditionally used to make Meswak, quietly grow along the coast. How many of us are aware of their presence? The Samudraphool bloom goes unnoticed. Fever Nut Climber or Sagargota, which has long been used for its medicinal properties and also as a prop in the Pacheta-like game, thrives in our parks; the fragrant leaves of Screwpine or kevda lend themselves to cultural rituals, but with no pomp!

As Awaaz Foundation convenor Sumaira Abdulali says in her foreword, the book is a must-possess research on the right to survival of the tiniest to the largest (marine) organisms. She says it can be a treasure trove for policymakers, and also for Right to Life (Article 21) activists!

The best thing about CLoM is that it is not a conventional linear read. You can read it from any chapter—uncover lesser-known past anecdotes about Mumbai’s lighthouses and forts. You can try out the pomfret bhujana dish, or engage in beach bingo and nature-inspired art.

You can also derive hope from the growing body of young researchers venturing into marine studies, with Mumbai’s coastal bed increasingly becoming a subject of exploration!

Sumedha Raikar-Mhatre is a culture columnist in search of the sub-text. You can reach her at sumedha.raikar@mid-day.com