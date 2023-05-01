Several locals claimed that these shops have opened close to schools and colleges and are a bad influence on youth.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Act against illegal shops before they get too much to handle x 00:00

At least 886 illegal paan bidi shops were demolished across the city in the past week, as part of a joint operation by the BMC and Mumbai police, Yet, we see the ‘boomerang’ effect, where many of these shops have resurfaced.

A local stated in a report that some of these demolished shops start doing business after 7 pm, post BMC’s working hours, and so escape action. Several locals claimed that these shops have opened close to schools and colleges and are a bad influence on youth.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police also registered an FIR against 35 paan bidi shop owners for running illegal shops on roads. There should be a strict vigil against these shops. Illegal shops should be removed without delay. This is also because illegal shops set up in nooks and corners, often on the footpaths are an encroachment, and, they also embolden other shops selling different stuff to take root on the roads. Their existence says that it will be okay if you start selling your wares here. There is no accountability and nobody is going to remove you. We are also aware of a power hierarchy within these illegal shops on the roads where at times, thugs with their cronies form an all-powerful gang and actually control who can set up shop and where on a particular stretch of road.

Also Read: Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project

Besides this, there is need to keep a watch on these shops and what some of these may sell. Also are children buying cigarettes? Once they buy them, are they encouraged to hang around the spot, smoking? That is why it is important that these shops do not mushroom just outside or very close to educational institutes.

Absolute will and concerted, constant action will send a message that once demolished, it is not easy, or impossible to simply set up shop once again.