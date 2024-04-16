Breaking News
Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
Mumbai: Forest officials step up efforts to find Vasai leopard
Versova’s mangroves being laid to waste due to debris dumping
Mumbai airport runways to be shut for 6 hours on May 9
Suspects who fired shots at Salman’s apt came from Bihar a month ago
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Always purchase tickets from authentic sources
<< Back to Elections 2024

Always purchase tickets from authentic sources

Updated on: 16 April,2024 02:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The teen got hold of the accused and took him to the police station when the latter refused to refund the money and went incommunicado

Always purchase tickets from authentic sources

Singer-Songwriter Diljit Dosanjh during his concert in Mumbai/ X

Listen to this article
Always purchase tickets from authentic sources
x
00:00

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have arrested two persons for allegedly selling passes with counterfeit QR codes for a singer’s recent Bandra concert. A complaint had been filed against the accused by a 17-year-old who had bought passes from them.


The seller met the buyer in Bandra and gave him passes at Rs 54,000. However, when the buyer arrived at the concert venue with friends, the guard’s QR code scanner failed to recognise the codes. The teen got hold of the accused and took him to the police station when the latter refused to refund the money and went incommunicado. 


It is vital that we only purchase passes or tickets from accredited, official sellers. Event announcements will have information about where you can buy tickets. Turning to third persons through some kind of oblique reference or not really knowing the individual selling the passes puts one in danger of being defrauded.


We live in a high-tech age, where passes or tickets can be cloned on machines and be made to look extremely similar to genuine ones. A buyer will probably never know the difference, except when he gets a shock as the scan machine will show that this is not a bona fide ticket.

We must also remember that unthinkable discounts bandied by individuals or passes, or promises to get passes even last minute should all raise red flags. It is the safest and best bet not to attend an event if tickets are sold out, however disappointing that may be. Use your discretion and go through accredited avenues to purchase your passes, so that you do not say goodbye to your money.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) mumbai police Bandra mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK